Grand Forks Central student selected as Presidential Scholar semifinalist

Kirkeby is a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education (CTE) award.

Grand Forks Central High School
Grand Forks Herald file photo of Grand Forks Central High School
Today at 3:01 PM

GRAND FORKS – Kaylee Kirkeby, a student at Grand Forks Central, is one of eight North Dakota high school seniors selected as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholar honors.

She and the other semifinalists were selected from a group of North Dakota Presidential Scholar candidates announced earlier this school year.

Kirkeby is an example of “the outstanding student leaders we have within CTE,” Eric Ripley, executive director of CTE and technology for the Grand Forks school district, said in a news release. “(She) has demonstrated outstanding success in her marketing education and medical careers courses.”

Kirkeby has served as a leader in the local Distributive Education Clubs of America and the Health Occupations Students of America student organizations, Ripley said.

“To be selected as a national semifinalist in the CTE category is well-deserved recognition for her accomplishments, but also credit to the high-quality CTE students and staff we are fortunate to have within Grand Forks Public Schools,” he said.

The Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating seniors across the nation. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was extended again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

