Grand Forks businesses to throw block party on Kittson Avenue later this month

GRAND FORKS – The Kittson Block Party is promising to bring late-summer fun to downtown Grand Forks.

“A lot of events have kind of gone away or are not happening this summer,” Matt Winjum, co-owner of Rhombus Guys and one of the main organizers of the block party, said. “We thought ‘hey, it'd be fun to showcase how cool Kittson is.’”

The block party will occur from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. A portion of Kittson Avenue on Third and Fourth streets will be blocked off.

The block party will feature entertainment for all ages. Urban Stampede will have food and coffee, the North Dakota Museum of Art will be putting on arts and crafts, Rhombus Guys will sell craft beer, and there will be live music with headliner William Elliot Whitmore, a folk musician.

Meant to celebrate local businesses and get people together downtown, the Kittson Block Party is the result of a collaboration between Rhombus Guys, Urban Stampede, See Dick Run, the North Dakota Museum of Art and UND.

“We talked about it just a little bit. Everybody was excited about it,” Winjum said. “Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, I'd like to be a part of that.’”

The partnerships formed naturally. The Museum of Art helped the group secure Whitmore, through a connection formed from the museum’s Concerts in the Garden events.

Museum representatives felt that “could be kind of like an extension of our Concerts in the Garden, but we could do it downtown.” Winjum said.

UND viewed the block party as a way to welcome back students after summer break. UND students will get in free.

“We talked to UND and they jumped on it,” Winjum said. “They were like ‘Yeah, absolutely.’”

The event has come together fairly quickly. According to Winjum, planning only began a few weeks ago.

“It just kind of popped up pretty fast,” he said, giving credit to the different organizers’ connections, the university's willingness to participate and Rhombus Guys’ experience getting beer licenses and planning events like this.

Because they are still somewhat early in the planning phase, Winjum and the other organizers are still looking for local bands to play before Whitmore. They also seek more local vendors.

