Grand Forks Bike Share Program ridership up 60%; scooters gaining in popularity, too

GRAND FORKS — People who use the Bike Share Program in Grand Forks are not fair-weather riders. The Downtown Development Association finds users will ride the lime-green bikes through all the extremes of the North Dakota summer.

“You would think that when it rains or it is cold or it is really hot out we would see the usage go down and we do not,” DDA President and CEO Jill Proctor said. “You see them stop when it rains, then pick up and go again once the rain is over.”

Bike Share and Scooter Share services have been popular additions to Grand Forks, according to user data.

The Bike Share Program was brought to Grand Forks by UND student government five years ago. It originally was run by a private company, but the DDA took it over in 2020, Proctor said.

The Bird Scooter Share was brought to Grand Forks by UND student government. After some initial concerns by the City Council , the 400 scooters were introduced only a year ago, as reported by the Grand Forks Herald. Bird scooters are run through the Bird corporation, a global company, with regulations and licensing being the extent of city government’s involvement with the program, according to John Bernstrom, communication specialist for the city.

The Bike Share program is more established and the data gathered from this year suggests there is still an increase in ridership.

This year, bike share usage is up by 60.35%, with 4,466 rides being recorded as of Aug. 8. The number is rising as summer continues.

So far this year, Grand Forks Bike Share riders have traveled a cumulative 9,125 miles, burned more than 4 million calories, and spent a total of 483,505 minutes pedaling.

While the increase in ridership rates is a good sign for the DDA, what excites Proctor more is a change in the way the bikes are being used. The data collected from the bikes’ GPS system shows that the bikes are being used to do average tasks, such as going to a grocery store or going to and from work. That's a shift from the recreational use that had been more common.

“The intent was trying to make this one of the best Bike Shares around — (one) that is meeting what people actually need transportation for,” Proctor said. “Recreation is fantastic, and there is a place for that, but there is also a place for the transportation aspect of it.”

Data also reflects an increase in group usage of the program. Proctor says there has been an increase of bike activity in bigger groups, of five or six.

“It is creating this community of its own,” Proctor said. “People are getting together and biking to do things that normally they would have driven to.”

Proctor believes the Bike Share Program has been improved by a new GPS lock system, which debuted in 2022.

“After we put those GPS units on, it changed everything dramatically,” Proctor said. “It makes the user experience so much better.”

The new system allows users to park and lock bikes at any bike rack, which Proctor says gives riders more freedom of movement and increases their ability to use the bikes for transportation because they can ride all over the city.

The GPS system also provides increased safety for riders, with the ability to see where the bikes are, if a bike has malfunctioned, and to send someone out to the right location to fix any of those malfunctions. The system also improves the security of the bikes; being able to always locate the bikes has deterred theft, something that was a problem with the old system, according to Proctor.

People can rent a bike using the Movatic app. The rental is free for six hours, but there is a fee for those who keep using the bike past that window. To those who are struggling to figure out the rental process, Proctor recommends scanning the QR code on the bike, which directs the person to a step-by-step how-to video on the DDA website.

With the new scooter fleet in town, Bird’s mission, according to the company website, is to encourage “clean, car-free alternatives” by “working with cities and universities across the world to provide new transportation options, complement public transit systems, and invest in safety infrastructure that benefits everyone.”

It is similar to the mission of the Bike Share Program, although Proctor perceives the scooters more for recreation, filling a different community need than the Bike Share Program.

Bird views its first-year partnership with Grand Forks as a success.

“Bird is proud to be the micro mobility provider for Grand Forks and at the University of North Dakota,” said Kylee Floodman, Bird’s government partnership manager. “We're looking forward to continuing our great partnership with the city and providing clean, affordable transportation to the entire community."

According to Bird, the first year in Grand Forks, has seen approximately 26,000 rides, with riders traveling a cumulative 48,000 miles. Bird estimates these rides have saved approximately seven metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Bird finds that the scooters in Grand Forks are most often used to travel short distances, under a mile.

For Bird Scooters, those 18 and older can use the scooter through the Bird app for a fee of $1 with every minute being 39 cents after, but that adjusts to accommodate demand, according to the Bird website and the app.

The Bird app displays all available scooters on a map and their power level. Since the scooters are electric, they can run out of charge. When that happens, it is reported either by the app or by users to Bird, which sends a representative to pick up the scooter and recharge it, as per the Bird website and Floodman.

When riders are done with the scooters, the company website instructs them to park it out of the way and to send a picture of the parked scooter to the app for verification.

Bird Scooters have recently been approved to begin operating a fleet of 100 scooters in East Grand Forks .

