Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks attorney appointed as a district judge

Kristi Venhuizen was recently appointed as a judge in the Northeast Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Kristi Venhuizen photo.jpg
Kristi Venhuizen
Contributed / North Dakota Governor's Office
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — Kristi Venhuizen was recently appointed as a judge in the Northeast Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Venhuizen has practiced law for 25 years, and she's currently a partner at Kalash & Pettit Attorneys at Law, according a press release from Gov. Doug Burgum's office. In private practice, she's represented clients in legal matters regarding family law, probate law, estates, guardianship, conservatorship, domestic violence protection orders and real estate.

She's been a Grand Forks city prosecutor since 1999, processing municipal cases, district jury trials, North Dakota Supreme Court appeals and administrative hearings for the North Dakota Department of Transportation's Drivers License and Safety Division.

Venhuizen grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Red River High School. At UND, she earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. In 1998, she earned her law degree at the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, the release said. Venhuizen began teaching criminal law and procedure at UND in 2007.

Since 2006, Venhuizen has been the Community Violence Intervention Center's supervising attorney in Grand Forks. She's been the Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor for North Dakota since 2011, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venhuizen was president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota from 2011 to 2012, and she's still a member. She's been on the boards of United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area; Agassiz Enterprises; Grand Forks Foundation for Education; Crime Stoppers and the North Dakota Ballet Co.

The Northeast Central Judicial District has five district judges, but an additional judgeship was approved during the 68th Legislative Assembly.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
2023 U.S. Women's Open
Pro
Kolpack: Is this the LPGA end for Amy? Kind of feels like it, but ...
8h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
8h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
2183534+North-dakota-road-sign.jpg
Local
35.2% of North Dakota adults are obese, above the national average and up nearly 15% from 2000
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Frank_NCAARegionals_5282022 (37).jpg
College
Grand Forks' Shelby Frank takes fifth in discus at USA nationals
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Mani-Starren-Fanta-Xayavong.jpg
Minnesota
Remains of missing Minnesota woman found in storage unit
2d ago
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
07072600_PASTORpkg.Still001.jpg
North Dakota
Community holding fundraiser for Grand Forks pastor after his life-altering heart transplant
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
Crash.png
North Dakota
Crash in Rolette County, North Dakota, results in multiple injuries
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports