Grand Forks and East Grand Forks public works departments said April blizzard went better than expected

GRAND FORKS — Things went better than expected for the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks public works departments, as an early April blizzard brought less snowfall to the area than initially anticipated.

Sharon Lipsh, Grand Forks public works operations director, said her team was anticipating they'd have to plow residential areas again on Thursday, April 6, but instead, drivers only had to plow outskirt residential areas, as well as the main and secondary streets.

"With the lesser amount of snow, things went better than expected," Lipsh said.

Jason Stordahl, public works director for East Grand Forks, agreed that everything went really well.

"It was good to see the sunshine, and a little bit warmer temps really helped us in the end," Stordahl said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, April 4, the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks were in the midst of blizzard preparation as Blizzard Fred closed in. Some forecasters said the storm could dump as much as 15 or 20 inches on the region.

Instead, snowfall in Grand Forks was about 10.5 inches.

Lipsh said the city of Grand Forks treated the storm like any other and prepared for it the same as always.

In East Grand Forks, a snow emergency was called shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, and the plows went out at 2 a.m.

Though anything could have happened as the storm evolved, East Grand Forks' original plan was to plow once Wednesday morning and return at 3 a.m. the next day.

“If we’re going to get a foot or more of snow, it wouldn't be good to let that sit,” Stordahl said at the time.

It's been a long winter in Greater Grand Forks, a community that has endured six blizzards, more than 75 inches of snow and — at one point — a span of four months without reaching 40 degrees.

Heading into this most recent storm, Grand Forks street crews had hauled more than 9,600 loads of snow so far this year, according to a Facebook post from the city. The average amount is just over 5,000 loads per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re well over average for the year,” Lipsh said.

Though East Grand Forks doesn’t track snow removal, Stordahl believes the city also had a substantial increase.

Both cities also have been having their own weekly meetings to discuss flood preparation.

“We’ve been having them, typically, on Thursdays, and then Grand Forks has theirs on Fridays. We've been attending them as well,” Stordahl said.

When flood season gets closer, East Grand Forks will involve Altru Health System, the railroad and other relevant entities in its flood meetings.

Not much can be done, though, until snow begins to melt and the waters begin to rise. Both cities are behind flood protection walls, but it doesn't mean flooding still isn't a concern.

“Our flood action list is all based upon the current river level,” said Lipsh. “And so, when the river level reaches a certain point, then it initiates the start of our actions.”

The public works department is being proactive in the meantime, according to Lipsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are moving snow and cutting ice, and doing those sorts of things to make the job easier when the time comes, as far as … closing [flood] gates and things like that,” Lipsh said.

Lipsh thinks the city is “really well prepared” for any event, but was particularly prepared for this storm.

“We’re going to do what we can to keep the impacts to our residents at a minimum,” Lipsh said.

And now, after the blizzard has moved out of the region and cleanup continues, comes the expected spring thaw.

The coming days should bring melting conditions, with highs expected to be 34 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 43 on Sunday and Monday and 46 on Tuesday.