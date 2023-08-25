Grand Forks Air Base School District hopeful for new school by 2025

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Air Base School District is one of 10 finalists to receive federal funding to aid in replacing Nathan Twining Middle School – the district’s combined K-8 school – which its superintendent has called “obsolete for today’s learning environment.”

The district – separate from Grand Forks Public Schools – educates approximately 300 K-8 students, who then attend high school at either Red River or Central.

In March, the district received a notification from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC), one of 10 schools located on defense installations selected to apply for a portion of $650 million in a federal grant earmarked to refurbish or construct new schools.

Superintendent Terry Brenner said Twining — constructed in 1960 — contains a multitude of deficiencies.

“The building is really outdated,” said Brenner, who doubles as superintendent of Grand Forks Public Schools and the base district. “The Department of Defense walked through that building in 2017, and we really never heard from that other than a report on how outdated things were from HVAC, electrical systems to the overall structure itself. At that time, the building was about 50% deficient, and typically when things kick over that 50% mark, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) uses that as a standard to rebuild. It’s well beyond that at this point.”

In May , a delegation of district officials including Brenner, district grant writer Taunya Schleicher, Grand Forks Air Base School District President Michelle Shepperd and Col. David Castor traveled to Alexandria, Virginia, for an orientation session on the grant.

“We were assured that the $650 million that is available is earmarked for schools on military installations, and that money cannot and will not be sequestered by Congress,” Brenner said. “That’s why we feel good about the flexibility of a year and a half to two years of good planning, with the idea that we could have shovels in the ground by spring of 2025.”

Brenner said the district will have to match 20% of the new building’s final cost, and will solicit the support of the region’s legislative delegation to assist in funding the matching requirement.

“Let’s say it’s a $50 million facility – we would have to come up with $10, $11 million,” he said. “We will work with our local legislators – many of whom have already been at the table with us – in an effort to be prepared for the 2025 legislative session, and to see if there’s an appetite to help close that gap.”

Brenner also said the GFAB district would be able to appropriate some funds from its general fund to construct the school.

Moving forward, Brenner said the district has a Sept. 26 deadline to file an application with the OLDCC regarding its plans to rebuild Twining. The OLDCC will then provide feedback on the district’s application.

“All indications are that we will be considered, but we have to go through the proper protocol to get to the finish line,” he said. “We’re going to take this next year and a half to put together our design work, working with JLG Architects.

Brenner said the district wants to design the school with the air base’s history in mind.

“We have created some synergy with base leadership and families on base,” he said. “We want it to be a STEM steam type of facility — where it has a feel, culture and history of the Grand Forks Air Force Base. All included in this is a bit of a historical walk down memory lane. Maybe thinking of the B-52 bombers that used to be there, the F-14 fighters, the air refueling tankers and how we now have a Global Hawk high-tech mission. We want the building to have that feel, with an eye to the far future.”