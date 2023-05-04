Grand Forks Air Base School District finalist for school improvement grant

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Air Base School District is among 10 national finalists for a grant that would help fund improvements to its combined K-8 school, something its superintendent would welcome given the building’s age and obsolescence.

According to Superintendent Terry Brenner, the district —independent from Grand Forks Public Schools — educates 300 K-8 students, who then attend high school at either Central or Red River. In 2014, the district closed Carl Ben Eilson Elementary, which housed students from pre-kindergarten to third grade, moving them to Nathan Twining Middle School.

Brenner said Twining — built in 1960 — is becoming obsolete for today’s learning environment, and has several infrastructure related deficiencies.

“It has a lot of the same major challenges that we have at Valley Middle School,” he said. “The furnace is at the end of its life, it does not have air conditioning and we’ve had to mitigate water because of the land the building sits on. A lot of it just isn’t constructed in the way 21st century learners learn, and 21st century teachers teach.”

Brenner said the district received an unexpected letter in March from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) — a branch of the U.S. Department of Defense. Its mission is to provide “technical and financial assistance to states, territories and communities that are invested in the defense mission,” according to its website.

“The people affiliated with the military did a walkthrough of that campus (Twining) a few years ago,” Brenner said. “They came up with a scoring rubric that indicated the building is at the tipping point beyond refurbishment, and more likely in need of replacement.”

Brenner said since receiving the letter, district officials have been meeting with the OLDCC on a weekly basis to discuss the condition of Twining. He and Taunya Schleicher, fund development and grants coordinator for the district, will be traveling to Arlington, Virginia, this weekend to present the challenges facing Twining before the OLDCC, along with the nine other finalists.

“During those presentations a lot of clarifying questions will be asked of us, and they will give us feedback on our proposal,” Brenner said. “That’s kind of step one in the process, and we’ll be learning about what steps two, three and four might be moving forward.”

Brenner said the total amount awarded through the grant will depend on the scope of repairs or renovations deemed necessary.

Brenner said should the district be awarded the grant, it must secure 20% in matching funds, which he said could come from both the state and local level. Brenner said these sources of funding have been highly supportive of the Air Force’s endeavors.

“We’ll be working with our local legislators, community ambassador leaders and also leaders at the Grand Forks Air Force Base on how to bridge that 20%,” he said. “I think because of where the Air Force Base sits — along with the Minot Air Force Base — there’s quite an allegiance to our military folks. I’m confident that we’ll have really positive conversations with our local legislators on that concept.”

