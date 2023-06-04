Graduating seniors at Grand Forks’ Central, Red River receive diplomas

GRAND FORKS – Graduating seniors at Grand Forks’ Central and Red River high schools were congratulated for their achievements and sent forward with words of encouragement during graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 4.

Grand Forks Central High School graduates toss their mortarboards at the conclusion of commencement at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>

Both schools held their ceremonies at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. It was the first year the ceremonies were held at the venue – in the past, graduation has been held at the Alerus Center. Community High School held its graduation ceremony on Thursday, also at the Betty.

On Sunday, Red River High School honored its 243 graduates first. Principal Kristopher Arason congratulated the graduating seniors on their accomplishments.

“This year’s hashtag was ‘Enjoy the ride,’ and you did just that. As seniors, you excelled in academics, extracurricular activities, co-curricular activities and volunteering countless hours in our community,” Arason said. “It’s shown our underclassmen what it means to be a Rider.”

Graduating seniors Nauman Farid, Anika Suriano and Lauren Dosch spoke at the ceremony.

Grand Forks Central High School graduates acknowledge Central alumni at commencement on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Farid reflected on the journey graduates had taken through high school and offered words of encouragement for the future.

“We know how to use our abilities and freedom and opportunities to achieve our goals,” he said. “We are people-oriented, and like spending time with and helping others. It is my firm belief that each and every one of us will go out into that big, wide world and be successful, be reliable, be phenomenal.”

Dosch, who participated in cross country and track, compared high school to running a race, with graduation at the finish line. Life after graduating, she said, is a new starting line.

“Now it is time to move past that familiarity and to be uncomfortable,” Dosch said. “This will be hard, but we can embrace that discomfort, because we know who we are. We don’t expect challenges to disappear because we know that we are people who can overcome them.”

Grand Forks Central graduate Kaylee Kirkeby gets a hug from Hazem Amjaour following graduation on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Central High School held its commencement ceremony later in the afternoon. The school had 208 graduates.

Clara Green, Quinn Roehl and Cole Barta were the graduating seniors who spoke during Central’s ceremony.

Green spoke of the trials the graduating class had faced to make it to graduation and the trials class members will face in the future. She told her class to set goals and not let fear get in the way of reaching them.

“You’ll be afraid, but bravery isn’t the absence of fear, it’s moving forward despite it," she said. “By now you’ve proven to yourself that you can move forward. Take all the things you’ve learned – acceptance, hard work, integrity, responsibility, compassion and courage – and use them.”

Terra Beardemphl, left, and Daelia Briske hang out in the Olympic Ice Arena as they wait to line up for commencement ceremonies at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Eric Hylden

As the 137th graduating class at Central High, this year’s graduates carry on a long tradition, Roehl said in his speech.

“Think back to the year and now realize the impact that past generations had on us is the same impact that you have on the next generation,” Roehl said. “This is what Central tradition is all about.”

Community High School held its graduation ceremony at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Thursday. Seniors Star-La Garrison and Donnelly Fuglseth spoke during the ceremony.

Grand Forks Red River High School graduates toss their mortarboards at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Addressing the class of 2023, Garrison said Community's faculty members have been extremely supportive.

"The teachers at Community are more than family and friends," Garrison said. "They don't just care about your academics. They help you in preparing for your future."

Principal Terry Bohan praised graduates' resiliency.

"High school graduation is an accomplishment, and it is a special accomplishment in the last few years you have endured as students," Bohan said. "As students you found the sources of your strength, and used them to reach your goals."

Red River High School graduate Michael Mallory gets a hug from his grandmother, Iva Mallory, outside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center after graduation on Sunday, June 4, 2023.. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald