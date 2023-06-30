Global Friends Coalition helps five refugee families resettle in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – The Global Friends Coalition has helped five New American families resettle in Grand Forks so far this year.

The two most recent families arrived in Grand Forks this past week. The first family Global Friends welcomed was a family of four from Colombia that arrived in early May. All five families have arrived from different countries: Colombia, El Salvador, Pakistan, Syria and Venezuela.

Cynthia Shabb, the executive director of Global Friends, said the community has been helpful in welcoming the 22 individuals to the community.

“We have a lot of good community support,” she said.

That community support was highlighted during World Refugee Day, which took place in Town Square on June 17 along with the Town Square Farmer’s Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was probably our best turnout,” Shabb said. “It’s always a good event because everybody’s ready for the farmers market. But this year, there was something about it that just a lot of people stood and listened … I would estimate 300, 400 people at any one time paying attention.”

Among some of the help that has been provided to the families includes furnishing for apartments, along with transportation to and from grocery stores and other locations in Grand Forks. Shabb said donations are always needed, with Global Friends accepting a variety of items to fill welcome boxes to distribute to the families.

Additionally, Shabb said volunteers are also always needed to help the families settle in Grand Forks, and to help teach English.

Global Friends is anticipating 10 more families to arrive in Grand Forks by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, though Shabb said that number isn’t guaranteed. For the families that have arrived so far, Shabb said there hasn’t been a long notice for their arrival.

“We don’t get a lot of lead time. We’ve been getting about a week’s notice only,” she said. “So it has made it a little bit challenging particularly to get apartments.”

Global Friends has been working with various landlords and rental properties in the city to help find apartments for the families. Shabb said finding bigger apartments for larger families has presented a challenge.

“The bigger the family, the more challenging it is,” she said. "In fact, I basically said we are going to have to limit family size because Grand Forks just doesn’t have much larger than three bedroom (apartments).”

In addition to helping the families find a place to live, Global Friends has also helped with filling out the needed paperwork for various applications including SNAP, Medicaid and housing assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE GRAND FORKS NEWS







The overall number of resettled New Americans in Grand Forks has been up this year compared to the last four years . In 2021, one New American was resettled in Grand Forks, the same number as in 2020. A total of three New Americans were resettled last year.

That decline can be partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the closure of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota. While there is Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services of North Dakota based in Fargo, Shabb said LIRS is only resettling New Americans who have family ties in Grand Forks.

Last year Global Friends announced that it was accepted as an affiliate of Church World Service. At that time, Global Friends originally proposed to resettle 90 individuals, but dropped that number to 60.

Shabb said 100 total individuals are proposed to be resettled in Grand Forks in fiscal year 2024, and 105 individuals are anticipated to be resettled in fiscal year 2025.