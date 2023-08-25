Grand Forks area expanding drug treatment options

GRAND FORKS — Though there's always more to be done, the city of Grand Forks is doing good work expanding options for people experiencing substance abuse, according to one local behavioral health technician.

Sara Dauphinais, in recovery for six and a half years, relocated from Devils Lake to Grand Forks about a year ago.

“It's actually pretty amazing to me to see all the resources that are out there,” Dauphinais said.

In recent years, substance abuse treatment and related resources have expanded significantly across the state.

“We want to make sure we have a continuum of options available to the community,” said Michael Dulitz, opioid response coordinator at Grand Forks Public Health. “The best option is obviously the one that works, but there's a lot to be said about getting care that is close to home — because treatment is a process, not a destination.”

GFPH is working on building access to both outpatient and inpatient resources. This mission has been made possible, in part, because of the work that’s been done in recent legislative sessions, as well as the availability of federal State Opioid Response (SOR) grant funding.

“That funded my position, and it allowed me to reach out to other organizations to expand services,” Dulitz said.

Spectra Health offers low-barrier addiction counseling groups; Agassiz Associates offers treatment through the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) voucher program; Community Medical Services offers methadone treatment for opioid use disorder.

“We’ve really made a lot of progress there,” Dulitz said.

The state has also expanded Medicaid, which has been integral to making care accessible and was well-received by substance use disorder treatment providers, Dulitz said.

“I do think that’s one of the things that we’re doing really well in North Dakota — making sure that cost isn’t a barrier for individuals to get treatment,” Dulitz said.

Dauphinais agrees the state as a whole has made significant progress, particularly with peer support and care coordination.

“I just love the direction we’re going in, honestly, for addiction (services),” Dauphinais said.

In 2016, Adam Martin started the F5 Project, a nonprofit in Fargo. The organization has expanded vastly since then and, in 2019, F5 established sober housing in Grand Forks for men struggling with mental health issues, addiction or incarceration.

Matt Quinn, care coordinator and supervisor at the Grand Forks sober house, helps participants access local resources: clothing, food, employment, counseling, treatment and more.

“We want to bust down every barrier possible to give people access to help that they need,” Quinn said. “I think if we're putting up more barriers, we're doing a disservice to ourselves, and to the community and to the participants.”

ShareHouse

Dauphinais works at the ShareHouse treatment center in Grand Forks while studying social work. She hopes to become a licensed addiction counselor.

“I enjoy working in a treatment center,” Dauphinais said. “It’s a process of giving back.”

Dauphinais uses her personal experiences to connect with clients and give them hope that they, too, can recover and accomplish their goals.

“I feel like people tend to open up a little more when they know that you've had similar experiences,” Dauphinais said.

ShareHouse originally opened its doors nearly 50 years ago as a halfway house in Fargo. Since then, the organization has expanded substantially, evolving to include outpatient and inpatient services, assessments and other services.

“We’re the largest substance use disorder recovery clinic in the Upper Midwest,” said Julie Rivenes, foundation director.

In 2022, ShareHouse expanded beyond Fargo.

“We were being asked to go to Grand Forks because a facility like ours was needed,” Rivenes said.

The organization considered its options and purchased a Super 8 hotel. The building was remodeled and prepared to house 16 clients — a number that was determined because the Institute for Mental Health Diseases (IMD) doesn’t allow residential facilities with more than 16 beds to serve clients enrolled in Medicaid or Medicaid Expansion.

“It's a law,” Rivenes said. “Most states have overturned it. North Dakota is one of the last ones, and we've been pushing for it to be overturned, because obviously if we can have bigger facilities we can help more people. But, so far, we haven't been successful with anybody pushing that through.”

There are benefits, though, to smaller facilities. Heather Hofstrand, resident coordinator, has experience in both large facilities serving more than 70 clients as well as small facilities.

“(Clients have said) they had more one-on-one time, it was more personalized for them and they had more support from staff in a smaller setting,” Hofstrand said.

With positive feedback from clients and the community, the center has been successful thus far, serving 269 clients in its first year of operation.

“There was definitely a need for additional residential treatment in the community before ShareHouse came to Grand Forks,” Dulitz said. “With them moving into the Grand Forks area, I think they really helped address a gap that was present.”

Now, ShareHouse is considering how to improve the Grand Forks treatment center. The entry area is used for intake assessment and medication dispensing. It also operates as a partial kitchen, but there’s no way to cook, so meals are purchased from UND.

“We're looking at getting a bigger entryway, so there can be more privacy for intakes and med dispenses, and then a larger kitchen that we maybe could even cook meals in ourselves,” Rivenes said.

She also hopes to create a space for clients to spend time and share meals together. Staff try to make the center as comfortable and home-like as possible, which they feel they’ve achieved with the bedrooms, but clients still need a space to congregate, Rivenes said.

“When they’re going through this, they need camaraderie,” she said.

ShareHouse, through fundraising and collaborating with different businesses, has saved $40,000 toward the $200,000 project. Rivenes hopes Grand Forks area residents who have seen ShareHouse’s positive impact will be willing to pitch in.

“Grand Forks being the hub for so many surrounding communities, it only made sense for us to have a facility there,” Rivenes said. “I guess we've been able to help the community out a lot, and now we're just looking for their support to expand.”

What's missing

Aside from residential treatment, support for current and former ShareHouse clients is offered through Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“When you think about peer support groups, the first ones that come to mind are Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous,” Dulitz said. “... Adding additional peer support treatment options is an area where I still see progress to be made.”

Both groups are 12-step programs, which operate on the basis of belief in a higher power. There are other recovery groups in Grand Forks that are faith-based.

“There's still people that I think we're missing, because that message doesn't necessarily resonate as well with them,” Dulitz said.

Dauphinais hopes to be part of the solution.

“We have a large Native American population in North Dakota,” Dauphinais said. “... I would like to be able to come up with a program that adds on some of the teachings that we have in our culture.”