Gate City Bank Home Improvement Partnership Loan Program to be offered in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS – The Gate City Bank Home Improvement Partnership Loan Program will be offered in East Grand Forks for the first time starting this year.

East Grand Forks City Council members were briefed about the program during their regularly scheduled meeting on March 21.

The program is already offered in Grand Forks. Paul Gorte, the city’s economic development director, said after some residents asked about the program, it was extended to East Grand Forks.

The program provides funds for qualifying homeowners to make improvements to their properties. Projects can be related to interior and exterior work, including roof repairs and house additions.

Becky Mindeman, senior vice president of retail banking with Gate City Bank, said the program allows customers and the community to create a better way of life.

“We’ve been proud to offer this program since 2005 throughout North Dakota and into central Minnesota and are very excited to be able to offer it to our East Grand Forks community members for the first time this year,” Mindeman said.

