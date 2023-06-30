Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Garbage pickup for Greater Grand Forks residents to be impacted with upcoming holiday

In a press release sent out by the city, Grand Forks residents with regularly scheduled Tuesday pickup will have trash collected on Wednesday and Thursday along with regularly scheduled routes.

Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
The sun rises behind a water tower in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 1:01 PM

GRAND FORKS — With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, residents in both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks can expect refuse collection to be delayed.

In a press release sent out by the city, Grand Forks residents with regularly scheduled Tuesday pickup will have trash collected on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, along with regularly scheduled routes.

Recycling will also be pushed back by one day. Tuesday’s pickup will take place on Wednesday, Wednesday’s recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday’s recycling will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s recycling will be picked up on Saturday.

Residents can refer to the city calendar, or go to www.grandforksgov.com for more details.

According to an announcement posted on East Grand Forks' city website, residents can also expect a delay in refuse and recycling pickup.

City offices in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will be closed Tuesday, with both city council meetings planned for July 5.

City Bus, Senior Rider Bus and Dial-A-Ride will also not run on July 4.

