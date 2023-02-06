A timeline of the much-debated Fufeng project

GRAND FORKS — The debate about a proposed corn milling plant for the city's northside, which has lasted for more than a year, may soon be coming to a close in Grand Forks, as the City Council has the item set for discussion at Monday's meeting .

Last month, the Department of the U.S. Air Force provided an official position on the proposed Fufeng corn mill project. In a letter to Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Andrew P. Hunter — whose title is assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics — said the project “presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area.”

Following that announcement, Mayor Brandon Bochenski said he is requesting measures be taken to stop the project , including refusing to connect industrial infrastructure and denying building permits to Fufeng, pending the City Council’s decision.

But the plant, with its ties to China, has stirred a lot of discussion in and outside of Grand Forks over the last year.

When the project was first announced in November 2021, city leaders said it would come with a large economic impact for the city and hundreds of jobs to boost the local economy. But soon came the long meetings

More than 230 Herald stories, opinion pieces and letters to the editor mentioned the project over the last year.

You can check out some of them on a timeline of the project below: