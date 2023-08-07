Frost Fire's summer arts camp has become two sessions

WALHALLA, N.D. — Frost Fire Park’s ENCORE Youth Arts Camp

has been split in two this year following a yearly increase in participants.

The camp near Walhalla, which began in 2018, focuses on visual and performing arts for rural students grades 3-12. This year, to accommodate the rising number of students registering for the camp, it’s been separated into two sections. The visual arts section of the camp ran from June 5-9, and the performing arts section will be held August 7-11.

David Paukert, who has served as a director for Frost Fire’s summer theater program along with his wife, Amy Jo, says they’ve both had camp experience in the past, and thought it would be a good opportunity for rural schools.

“We thought, ‘why not have a camp up at Frost Fire?’” he said. “We felt that there would certainly be a need with a lot of the rural schools not having a lot of those arts opportunities, so we thought, ‘well, let’s give it a try.’”

The first camp of 2018 brought in 56 students. Half the day consisted of visual arts, the other half performing, depending on which age group a student was in. Last year’s participation swelled to 83 students, and the instructors for the camp decided to divide it into two sections. Not only would this help the issue of space and timing, Paukert says, but it would also ensure students could spend more time with the side of the camp they enjoyed more. They would be able to spend an entire day with visual or performing arts instead of half, and if a student enjoyed one or the other more, they could choose to just participate in that part of the camp.

The newly divided visual arts camp in June saw 63 to 64 student participants, Paukert says. He expects around 60 to 65 students for the performing arts camp. He says the camps have a unique situation — 85-90% of participants are bused in.

“We’ve been really fortunate to partner with the county transit systems that are available to get the kids to camp and get them home at the end of the day,” he said.

Students come from Pembina County, Walsh County and Cavalier County, towns like Pembina, Drayton, Cavalier, Park River, Grafton, Langdon, Neche and Edinburg. Even kids from Grand Forks, Minto and Minnesota will come to participate, staying with relatives while they’re at camp.

The performing arts camp will be unable to use Frost Fire Park’s amphitheater due to the damage it sustained in an April snowstorm. Instead of the amphitheater, the grades 3-5 age group will be using a Frost Fire lodge to practice. The grades 6-12 group will be practicing in the Walla Theater, and both groups will be performing there on Aug. 11.

The older group will coordinate with the East Grand Forks Summer Arts Safari, a traveling arts education company that helps produce musicals in rural communities, Paukert says. Their performance will be Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the younger group’s performance will be based on fairy tales.

Paukert says the camp has gotten very good attention and support from the area, with participants coming back yearly.

“We’re finding that kids are really enjoying the experience and telling their friends, and I think it’s all a part of giving kids in our rural communities opportunities that are important enrichment experiences,” he said.