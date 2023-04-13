99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Frequent North Dakota candidate charged after disrupting train posts bail after missing court date

A bench warrant was issued for Roland Riemers, a multi-time political candidate, after he missed a dispositional conference scheduled for April 6.

Roland Riemers
Roland Riemers
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:15 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man, and frequent political candidate, charged in October with disorderly conduct for disrupting a train that was blocking a railroad crossing posted bail this week to avoid jail time after he missed a pre-trial conference.

A bench warrant was issued for Roland Riemers after he missed a dispositional conference scheduled for April 6. He told the Herald on Thursday, April 13, he turned himself in and posted bail for $1,000 to avoid jail time for missing a conference that he believes was not mandatory.

READ MORE
Police lights.jpg
Local
Arrest warrant issued for Minnesota man charged with negligent homicide for vehicle crash
The Class C felony charge was just filed, but the crash occurred on Sept. 13, 2022.
April 13, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Minnesota
Former Bagley school resource officer pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges
April 13, 2023 04:06 PM
North Dakota
Former North Dakota man accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol
April 13, 2023 02:41 PM
Minnesota
Good Samaritan said young Moorhead hit & run victim kept asking if he was going to die
April 12, 2023 11:15 PM

In October, Riemers was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, after he was arrested at a railroad crossing in the 5400 block of DeMers Avenue. The Grand Forks Police Department received reports on Oct. 10 of a man, later identified as Riemers, blocking a train from moving and shooting some type of fireworks off.

Riemers said he was attempting a citizen’s arrest of the train engineer for violating a city ordinance prohibiting trains from blocking railroad crossings for extended amounts of time and lit an emergency flare on the tracks for safety reasons.

Riemers referenced Grand Forks city ordinance 8-1002, which reads as follows: “No railroad company, corporation, engineer, conductor, track master, or other person shall cause or allow any locomotive engine or railroad car of any kind whatsoever, to stop upon or remain in or upon any of the streets, avenues, or alleys of this city for a longer time than ten (10) minutes at any one (1) time, and then only when it is absolutely necessary, to prevent accidents or to avoid injury to persons or property.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Riemers said he let the district court judge assigned to the case and prosecuting attorney know ahead of the April 6 dispositional conference that he would not be in attendance ahead of time because of a trip out of the country.

“To my surprise, when I got back in town yesterday morning, I found out when I checked the internet that they have apparently canceled the jury trial and put a bench warrant out for my arrest for missing this non-mandatory status meeting,” Riemers told the Herald Thursday.

Originally, Riemers' trial was scheduled for Tuesday, April 18. He did not know when it will be rescheduled for.

Riemers has made a number of runs for political office, including sheriff, U.S. House, secretary of state, state auditor and governor, among others. In 1996, he gained 656 votes as a Democratic candidate for president in the North Dakota primary.

He was a candidate for Grand Forks School Board in 2022.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks fire April 11.JPG
Local
Grand Forks residential fire determined accidental
April 13, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Sorlie Bridge
Local
When do Grand Forks area bridges close?
April 13, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
041323 floodmeeting.jpg
Local
Residents in Shadyridge/Adams Drive area receive emergency preparedness plans from Grand Forks officials
April 12, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
100122.N.FF.NDEmails.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers pass bill to preserve state emails after deletion of Stenehjem’s account
April 13, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
North Dakota State Sen. Ron Sorvaag. Special to The Forum
North Dakota
Fargo-area senator named North Dakota Senate interim president pro tempore
April 13, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota ethics commission
North Dakota
Bill for changes sought by North Dakota ethics panel goes to Burgum
April 13, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune