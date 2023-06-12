Free driving program for teens coming to Grand Forks in July

GRAND FORKS — Vision Zero Driving Skills for Success (DSFS), a free program for teens, is coming to Grand Forks and Fargo this summer.

Teens between 14 and 18 who have a permit or license can register for the event at VisionZero.ND.gov , according to a press release from the North Dakota Department of Transportation,

DSFS will take place on Tuesday, July 11, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks and Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo.

There are two sessions, one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In the interactive program, teens can drive through an obstacle course, learn to parallel park and experience simulators focusing on impaired and distracted driving prevention as well as the importance of wearing a seat belt, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alive at 25 defensive driving course, designed to reduce vehicle crashes, will also be available. There will be two sessions, one from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and one from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The course is limited to the first 30 participants.

Teen drivers made up 5.5% of all licensed North Dakota drivers in 2021, but accounted for almost 21% of vehicle crashes and 19% of fatal vehicle crashes, the release said.

"Because of these statistics, it is important to continually educate teen drivers and provide them with opportunities to enhance their driving skills to move toward the goal of Vision Zero: eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways," the release said.

Those who register will receive a confirmation email from NDDOT prior to the event.

"Parents are highly encouraged to attend DSFS, but it is preferred to keep Alive at 25 as a classroom setting for teens," the release said.