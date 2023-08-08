Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Founder of Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club leaves behind legacy of generosity, humility

Jay David Seeger, 92, was a local entrepreneur who touched many lives. He died on July 30.

Jay Seeger.jpeg
Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club members gather at a social event.<br/>From left to right: Kay Derry, Jay Seeger, Kelly Hjelle.
Contributed
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:31 AM

GRAND FORKS — Across decades, Jay David Seeger touched countless lives in Greater Grand Forks.

During family outings, people commonly approached Jay Seeger to thank him for past support — whether he gave them financial, charitable, emotional or entrepreneurial assistance.

Two years ago, a man knocked at Jay Seeger’s door, wanting to thank him for the guidance he’d offered when the man worked for him around 45 years earlier.

Since working for Jay Seeger, the man had become a senior executive at a Fortune 100 company. The man no longer lived in Grand Forks, but was visiting and wanted Jay Seeger to know how appreciated he was.

“There are so many different stories like that,” said Grant Seeger, Jay Seeger's son.

The magnitude of Jay Seeger’s generosity is impossible to measure, because he rarely spoke of what he did for others.

“We almost never knew the details until after someone came up to thank him and reminded him,” Grant Seeger said. “He was an incredibly humble person.”

When Jay Seeger died on July 30, he left behind a legacy of both humility and generosity.

Jay Seeger was born on March 3, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His family moved to Grand Forks in 1937 and opened the Seeger’s Fur Fashion Store, according to his obituary.

In 1953, Jay Seeger graduated from the University of North Dakota with a science degree and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force – where he trained to be a pilot. For years, Jay Seeger continued to fly a small airplane he shared with friends.

“Flying was a passion of his,” said Grant Seeger, Jay Seeger’s son.

Jay Seeger returned to Grand Forks after his service and worked alongside his father, Herman Seeger. Throughout his career, Jay Seeger expanded the family business throughout the upper Midwest and, in the 1990s, brought national franchises – such as Blockbuster – to the area.

Jay Seeger held positions on multiple nonprofit boards, but most notable is his establishment of the Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club in 1958.

In 2013, Sertoma renamed its highest award to The Jay Seeger Service to Mankind Award. Every year, a local community leader receives the award, the obituary says. Past recipients include educators, elected officials and foster parents.

Kay Derry, who’s been a member of the local Sertoma club for 22 years, said Jay Seeger was always looking for ways to bring business people together to make money for the community.

“He loved Grand Forks,” Grant Seeger said. “He loved his community. He loved his country. He loved Sertoma, and what it stood for and what he was able to help accomplish there.”

Jay Seeger taught Derry a great deal – about friendship, business and charity.

“He taught me a lot about business,” she said. “There’s going to be ups and downs. Your customers always come first – and your employees. Treat them well, and they’ll treat you well back.”

Grant Seeger and his siblings also learned these lessons, informally, and from a very young age.

JaySeeger2.JPG
From left to right: Grant Seeger, Kevin Seeger, Tracey Sears, Eileen Seeger, Jay Seeger.
Contributed

“Every night, there was something regarding business that dominated our dinner table,” he said. “That was the best education and training I think anyone could possibly have.”

Grant Seeger, along with his brother, Kevin Seeger, were in business with their father for decades. It was very rewarding, and largely contributed to their individual successes, Grant Seeger said.

Grant Seeger saw his father for the last time three weeks prior to his death. The family regularly spends time together – traveling, hunting, fishing, attending business conferences and more – despite living in various parts of the country.

“Probably the proudest (accomplishment of his life) is the expansion of his family,” Grant Seeger said. “Everybody’s healthy and successful in their own right. Everyone gets along and really, truly enjoys one another – because of the example that he has set.”

