News Local

Fort Totten man charged with gross sexual imposition will stand trial later this year

His trial date has not been set.

GANDISHAW.jpg
Gandi Alexis Shaw Sr. Mugshot
/ Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 6:19 PM

GRAND FORKS – A Fort Totten, North Dakota, man charged with gross sexual imposition will stand trial later this year.

Gandi Alexis Shaw Sr., 41, is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition by force. Each count has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Shaw is also charged with Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Shaw appeared for his final dispositional conference on Thursday, May 4. During the hearing, he requested a bond reduction. His bond, currently set at $50,000, has already been cut in half since it was originally set in January.

According to an affidavit in the case, a woman spoke to police on Dec. 21. She told them Shaw was staying with her temporarily and strangle and sexually assault her the previous night, the affidavit said.

A trial date has not been set, but could be as late as December.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
