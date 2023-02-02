Former Grand Forks council member Jim Johnson remembered for his impact on community

GRAND FORKS – Former longtime Grand Forks City Council member Jim Johnson is being remembered for his work on the council and his other roles in the community.

Johnson, who served on the council from 1972 to 1996, died over the weekend at the age of 78.

Tom Hagness, who served on the City Council from 1974 to 1998, worked for many years alongside Johnson. In addition to their roles on the council, Johnson served as chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Hagness served as chairman of the Public Service Committee.

“We worked together many many years and (Johnson was the) easiest councilman that you could ever work with,” Hagness said. “He had a lot of flavor to him. He was interesting and he knew the area.”

Hagness said he viewed Johnson as a “good mentor for me. I learned a lot from him because he was another chairman of a committee.”

While serving on the council, Hagness said Johnson was “very favorable” and often visited with his constituents.

Some large projects Hagness recalls being undertaken by council members at the time included the Columbia Road overpass and selecting the location for the Columbia Mall. In addition to working on those two projects, Hagness also recalled Johnson working with the state to get construction for Columbia Road funded and Johnson’s work on the Public Safety Committee to get 32nd Avenue South constructed.

When it came to council meetings, Hagness said Johnson was always prepared.

“He would always do his homework before he went to the council, before he voted on something,” he said.

Both Johnson and Hagness served on the council under several mayors including Michael Polovitz, who was mayor from 1988-1996, H.C. Bud Wessman, who was mayor from 1980-1988 and C.P. O'Neill, who was mayor from 1972-1980.

Along with his time on the City Council and on the Public Safety Committee, Johnson was a longtime teacher at Red River High School and also taught driver's education.