Former Grand Forks correctional officer accused of sexually abusing inmate granted plea agreement

GRAND FORKS — A former Grand Forks County correctional officer accused of sexually abusing an inmate was granted a plea agreement on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Joseph Michael Hulst, 23, was initially charged with a Class C felony, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of Class A misdemeanor sexual assault-offensive contact.

In December, an inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center reported she’d engaged in sexual contact with Hulst on two occasions, according to an affidavit in the case. Staff investigated the accusation and determined it was substantiated. Hulst was fired.

Hulst was sentenced to 360 days with all but 30 suspended. He will serve his time through electronic home monitoring, beginning Sept. 9.

Hulst is on unsupervised probation for one year.

