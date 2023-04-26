For those near Phoenix Elementary, school safety study is a must to address traffic issues

GRAND FORKS – For about 10 minutes after dismissal, the streets near Phoenix Elementary turn into a pandemonium of constant movement from pedestrians and traffic.

Crossing guards help students across the streets. On April 18, Principal Kevin Ohnstad put on a bright neon vest and held a stop sign to help students and their parents cross the intersection of Belmont Road and Fourth Avenue South.

For Chrissy Reed, a parent of two Phoenix elementary students, accompanying her children as they walk from school is a must.

“I would not feel comfortable letting them cross without me,” Reed said as she waited for Ohnstad to hold up his stop sign, alerting drivers the group of students and parents were about to cross.

Pedestrian safety for the Phoenix Elementary area has been discussed regularly at City Council meetings, including at a January joint meeting with East Grand Forks that focused on potential bridge placement. Last month, the council approved a task order with Bolton & Menk for engineering services in the amount of $76,936 to conduct a school safety study.

Council member Tricia Lunski represents Ward 4, which encompasses the Phoenix area. She has heard concerns related to safety within her ward. Those concerns prompted her push the idea of a study.

“Kids just don’t feel safe crossing. Cars just go so fast,” Lunski said. “If you drive down certain ways by Phoenix, you don’t even know it’s a school zone. So I think (we’re) just trying to make it safer. It’s definitely a walkable neighborhood and we want to take advantage of walkability as much as possible.”

Though other studies have been conducted in the past, the school safety study will provide an in-depth look at the area. Data collection will include video and drone footage of pickup and drop-off traffic at the school; traffic counts to determine turning movements, volume and speed; and a review of crash data.

So far, cameras have been placed at intersections around the school, along with technology to track how many cars pass by.

Other components of the study will entail stakeholder meetings with the school district and city staff as well as public-input meetings. Assistant City Engineer David Kuharenko said the first public-input meeting is anticipated to be held in May. That meeting is intended for the consultant to hear safety concerns and possible solutions from the public.

Kuharenko said the consultant will then develop improvement concepts from the feedback, which will be presented at a later meeting. In addition to meeting with those in the community, presentations will be given to the City Council.

The school safety study likely will be completed by August.

Ohnstad said the public-input portion of the meeting will be beneficial not only to those in the school, but for those in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“It's not only the students and the families and the adults that work here that we're worried about, but it's also the community members,” Ohnstad said. “We have a lot of community traffic, bike riders, middle and high school students that may live in this area that might be coming and going from Central or Valley when they get dropped off on the bus. We want them to be safe as well.”

According to data from the Grand Forks Police Department, 18 accidents occurred within an approximately four-block radius of Phoenix Elementary spanning from February to December last year. Of those 18 accidents, one involved a pedestrian.

Busy spots

In addition to the safety study, ongoing efforts include outreach to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety. Safe Kids Grand Forks — a member of Safe Kids Worldwide, which is a global network of organizations dedicated to preventing accidental injury — provides educational training along with other activities to advocate for pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

Carma Hanson, Safe Kids coordinator, said the organization works with various entities in the city to promote and implement safety measures.

Hanson and Ohnstad said one particularly busy spot is the intersection of Belmont and Fourth Avenue South, which has a lot of traffic from East Grand Forks coming across the Point Bridge, along with people driving from downtown.

Other busy spots, particularly during drop-off and pickup times, include the back alleyway between Belmont Road and Chestnut Street, where cars tend to block neighboring residents' driveways.

Ohnstad said crossing guards, which consist of staff members, are stationed at busy intersections to help students cross.

"We've tried multiple layers of crossing guards. We've tried volunteers, we've tried student safety patrol, we've tried assigning staff members," he said. "And what we found out over the 11 years that I've been here is assigning staff members to the duty is, I think, the most consistent and the safest."

Other safety issues Ohnstad identified around the school include parents and students getting out of their cars into direct traffic rather than exiting on the berm, which is especially an issue during the winter months.

Since Phoenix is a neighborhood school, it doesn't have much space around it.

“Being a neighborhood school, it just compounds the whole traffic issue,” Ohnstad said. “Because when you're in a neighborhood school you only have a certain amount of space you can deal with. That's why we have a two-level building — because they couldn't spread out anymore.”

Ohnstad said drop-off time in the morning at Phoenix tends to span more than an hour, but end-of-day pickup lasts no longer than 15 minutes. Hanson said solutions that can be implemented now to alleviate the after-school rush could include parents staggering their pickup time as well as picking up children in an area not directly outside the school.

“There are ways that we can fix some of these problems (but) it’s getting the buy-in from the parents,” Hanson said. “And oftentimes, they only think about the kids that are in their immediate vehicle and not the environment of the school as a whole.”

Lunski and Ohnstad said they look forward to the study and the results that might come from it.

“There's always different ways to think about what you can do to make everybody safer," Ohnstad said.