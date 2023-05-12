99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Five Herald stories Grand Forks may have missed this week

Molly Yeah becomes potato partner, 'no confidence' in Northland president, supporters and opponents speak out on Valley Middle referendum

Shark Tank winners 2023.jpg
From left to right, Landon Paurus, Matt Winjum, Jeremy Holloway, Phil Gisi, Halle Berdahl, Jessica Woods and Dane Ferguson at the recent Grand Forks "Shark Tank" event.
Grand Forks/East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce
By Staff reports
Today at 5:01 PM

Between Mayor Bochenski's State of the City address, the winner of 'Grand Forks Shark Tank' and Molly Yeh partnering with the National Potato Growers Association, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

051123 stateofthecity.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski highlights quality of life, economic growth during State of City address
Bochenski’s address, held at the Alerus Center, was his first since he gave a virtual address in 2021.
May 10, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

Bochenski’s address, held at the Alerus Center, was his first since he gave a virtual address in 2021.

Shark Tank winners 2023.jpg
Business
Geriatrics professor wins Chamber’s “Shark Tank” competition for innovative telehealth service
Tellegacy seeks to reduce loneliness, isolation among the elderly.
May 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish

Tellegacy seeks to reduce loneliness, isolation among the elderly.

Valley Middle School.jpeg
Local
With about a week to go, supporters, opponents weigh in on referendum
Opponents concerned with referendum's high price tag, allege lack of foresight toward school security
May 08, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish

Opponents concerned with referendum's high price tag, allege lack of foresight toward school security.

071721.n.gfh.Kiddoo.jpg
Minnesota
Faculty at Northland campuses vote ‘no confidence’ in president
On Tuesday, May 2, with 88% of Northland Community and Technical College faculty participating, 96% voted “no confidence” in President Sandra Kiddoo’s leadership.
May 11, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo

On Tuesday, May 2, with 88% of Northland Community and Technical College faculty participating, 96% voted “no confidence” in President Sandra Kiddoo’s leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

090822 MollyYehRestaurant.jpg
Business
Molly Yeh partners with Northland Potato Growers Association
The marketing campaign to promote Red River Valley potatoes to local consumers is the first by the organization after a rebrand from the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association late last year.
May 09, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo

The marketing campaign to promote Red River Valley potatoes to local consumers is the first by the organization after a rebrand from the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association late last year.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
121022 Burgum1.jpg
Local
Burgum discusses Grand Forks projects funded in legislative session; total is more than $100 million
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
JOSEPH GLAUM.jpg
Local
Emerado man sentenced to 50 years for gross sexual imposition
May 12, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
LanceOliveros.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man will stand trial in November for gross sexual imposition and burglary
May 11, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
smugglingattempt.jpg
Minnesota
Human smuggling attempt involving 20 Mexican citizens intercepted in northwest Minnesota
May 12, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
2722602+Norway-flag.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
4275382+Square_academic_cap_(graduation_hats).JPG
North Dakota
Five North Dakotans will graduate from high school and Lake Region State this month
May 12, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
1178150+MNSure-Logo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans with unaffordable family insurance can enroll in MNsure during special period
May 12, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff