Five Herald stories Grand Forks may have missed this week

Between Mayor Bochenski's State of the City address, the winner of 'Grand Forks Shark Tank' and Molly Yeh partnering with the National Potato Growers Association, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

Bochenski’s address, held at the Alerus Center, was his first since he gave a virtual address in 2021.

Tellegacy seeks to reduce loneliness, isolation among the elderly.

Opponents concerned with referendum's high price tag, allege lack of foresight toward school security.

On Tuesday, May 2, with 88% of Northland Community and Technical College faculty participating, 96% voted “no confidence” in President Sandra Kiddoo’s leadership.

Business Molly Yeh partners with Northland Potato Growers Association The marketing campaign to promote Red River Valley potatoes to local consumers is the first by the organization after a rebrand from the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association late last year.

