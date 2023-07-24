Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire suppressed at Grand Forks' Crooked Pint Ale House

Incident occurred Sunday evening, July 23.

Grand Forks Fire Department graphic logo sign.JPG
A Grand Forks Fire Department truck is shown in this Herald file photo.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 7:46 AM

GRAND FORKS — A fire in a Grand Forks restaurant was kept at bay by a fire suppression system and extinguished by firefights, according to a release from the Grand Forks Fire Department.

According to the GFFD, a call came at 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, for a report of a fire alarm with visible smoke at the restaurant, located at 1930 South Columbia Road.

Crews accessed the building in smoky conditions to find the fire near the ceiling, above coolers.

"The suppression system appeared to have kept the fire small, allowing the crews to extinguish the remaining fire quickly," the release said.

There was some damage to the building. The GFFD release indicated the business likely will be closed until damages can be cleaned and repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department responded with five engines, one truck and a command vehicle, along with 18 GFFD personnel. There were no injuries.

Assisting were the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance, Xcel Energy and Crooked Pint management.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
220726_UND_Aviation_fleet_2021-PR.jpg
Local
UND aviation makes the switch to unleaded fuel
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
07xx23 Yunker.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
detroit lakes firefighters (edited good).jpg
Local
Police officer honored as his funeral escort travels along Highway 10 on Saturday
1d ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
07xx23 Yunker.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
3h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
BOBlogo.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of Greater Grand Forks
3d ago