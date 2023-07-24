Fire suppressed at Grand Forks' Crooked Pint Ale House

GRAND FORKS — A fire in a Grand Forks restaurant was kept at bay by a fire suppression system and extinguished by firefights, according to a release from the Grand Forks Fire Department.

According to the GFFD, a call came at 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, for a report of a fire alarm with visible smoke at the restaurant, located at 1930 South Columbia Road.

Crews accessed the building in smoky conditions to find the fire near the ceiling, above coolers.

"The suppression system appeared to have kept the fire small, allowing the crews to extinguish the remaining fire quickly," the release said.

There was some damage to the building. The GFFD release indicated the business likely will be closed until damages can be cleaned and repaired.

The department responded with five engines, one truck and a command vehicle, along with 18 GFFD personnel. There were no injuries.

Assisting were the Grand Forks Police Department, Altru Ambulance, Xcel Energy and Crooked Pint management.

