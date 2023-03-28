99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fire crews respond to overnight call in Grand Forks

Incident occurred on 24th Avenue North.

By Staff reports
GRAND FORKS — A heater that caught fire prompted a call to the Grand Forks Fire Department early Tuesday morning, March 28.

According to a release from the department, the call came at 3:42 a.m. for a possible structure fire at 4375 24th Avenue North.

The release said that "when fire crews arrived on the scene, they found an abnormally large amount of smoke coming from the roof vent of the building. After investigating, they found a fire confined to the heater of the building, which was quickly extinguished. Fire
damages were contained to the furnace."

The department responded with five engines, one truck and a command vehicle, and 17 personnel. There were no injuries.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance all assisted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
