Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Federal agency files lawsuit against LM Wind Power for racially-motivated harassment, retaliation

The lawsuit claims the African American employee was the target of racial hostility “from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence,” the release said.

A courtroom gavel
By Staff reports
Today at 5:16 PM

GRAND FORKS – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity has filed a lawsuit against LM Wind Power in Grand Forks that claims the wind turbine blade manufacturer “subjected an African American employee to a racially hostile work environment and then retaliated against him for complaining.”

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, May 4, according to a press release from the federal agency.

The lawsuit claims the employee was the target of racial hostility “from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence,” the release said. It also claims others used the N-word against the employee, “described him as a ‘monkey’ on social media, and tagged him in online posts discussing white power.”

“A white supervisor threatened to ‘slap the black off’ the employee, and, when challenged, said he wished to hang him from a bridge or drag him behind a truck,” the release stated.

The EEOC claims LM Wind Power failed to “meaningfully discipline the harassers, and instead allowed the abusive conditions to continue,” the release added, claiming the company fired the employee in retaliation for his complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-related harassment and retaliation. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process, the release said.

“No person should have to endure hateful racial slurs and threats of violence as the price of coming to work,” Greg Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Chicago District office, said in the release. “Federal discrimination laws make it clear that workplace harassment is illegal, and employers are responsible for stopping it. It is imperative that complaints of harassment be taken seriously and addressed without delay.”

The Herald left a voice message for LM Wind Power late Thursday afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
GANDISHAW.jpg
Local
Fort Totten man charged with gross sexual imposition will stand trial later this year
May 04, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Terry Brenner
Local
Grand Forks Air Base School District finalist for school improvement grant
May 04, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Kanyon Tollefson.jpg
Local
Deaf, nonverbal 15-year-old located safe in Grand Forks
May 04, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers could still legalize sports betting this session
May 04, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DSC_0798.JPG
Minnesota
Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota
May 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
US-NEWS-UMN-REGENTS-PICK-FOUR-FINALISTS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
University of Minnesota regents pick 4 finalists to become interim president
May 04, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
CVIC Peacemaker Award.jpg
Community
Eyre named CVIC’s ‘Peacemaker of the Year’
May 04, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson