Fargo man charged with attempted murder in Grand Forks pleads guilty to lesser charges

GRAND FORKS – A Fargo man charged with attempted murder and other crimes in Grand Forks changed his plea on Friday, March 24.

Omar Deronjic, 20, appeared in court electronically and pleaded guilty to three Class C felony charges: “reckless endangerment - extreme indifference” with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Deronjic is charged with an additional two counts of Class C felony terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and one count of Class A felony attempted murder. However, if the proposed plea agreement is accepted, these charges will be dismissed.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a disturbance at 8:32 p.m. on July 8, 2022.

Before arriving on scene, officers were informed “a gunshot was heard in the background” of a phone call to dispatch, the affidavit said.

Michael Landvik was found on scene “with a gunshot wound to his shoulder area,” the affidavit said. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance and received emergency medical attention.

Police were informed the shooter, later identified as Deronjic, left the area in a black Dodge Avenger. When the vehicle was found near 36th Avenue South and South Washington Street, a traffic stop was initiated, and Deronjic was inside, the affidavit said.

Through an investigation including multiple interviews with witnesses, police discovered “Deronjic had displayed and then pointed a handgun at four individuals, including Landvik, during an altercation,” the affidavit said.

While two women were fighting, “Deronjic shot Landvik with a 9mm handgun, which was later found in the Dodge Avenger,” the affidavit said.

According to interviews with victims and witnesses, “Deronjic attempted to fire another round at Landvik, but his handgun jammed.”

Deronjic’s sentencing is scheduled for July 3.