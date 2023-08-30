Fairy bingo brings LGBTQ+ Pride to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota’s 2023 Legislature targeted drag performances and, though the finalized bill doesn’t specifically mention drag performers, it has still been affecting them.

Sarah Galbraith, also known as BJ Armani of BJ Armani’s Cabaret, was hesitant to host her usual all-ages drag show for Grand Forks Pride this year.

“I didn't want to bring in an event that was going to be targeted by people who are constantly wanting to take away those safe spaces,” she said. “And I knew they would, if I (said) ‘all-ages drag show.’ I just knew that.”

When House Bill 1333 originally was introduced, it aimed to prohibit “adult cabaret performances” in public or within any space minors could observe. Adult cabaret performances were defined as featuring “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

“It's a tradition,” Galbraith said. “We've done this for like four years running, and we haven't had (any) complaints. Parents have had a great time. Kids have an amazing time.”

As the bill made its way through the legislative process, it was amended to prohibit “adult-oriented performances” in public or within any space minors could observe. These performances include sexual conduct and exposure of certain body parts — prosthetic or otherwise.

“The law is the exact same law we already had,” Galbraith said. “It was an indecency law.”

Despite this, Galbraith decided to rework the event in the interest of keeping backlash to a minimum and maintaining a safe space for youth.

“At first we were just going to do bingo, because I wanted Pride to be about community, and fun, and love, and kids, and families and all the things that we were known for in Grand Forks,” she said. “And I didn't want to have that be overshadowed by people saying, ‘Why are you having a(n all-ages) drag show?’”

After some more thinking, though, Galbraith landed on a compromise: fairy bingo.

The idea sparked from a few different factors. Galbraith and her cabaret members are cosplayers and costumers, many of whom have theater backgrounds. Additionally, one of the members — Leah Wozniak — makes and sells fairy ears.

BJ Armani's Cabaret at Archive's Coffee House for Fairy Bingo. Back row, left to right: Jasmine Spice, Forrest Fyre, Myka, Francis Pants. Front row, left to right: Victoria Winters, BJ Armani, Little Miss Sunshine

So, on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 26, BJ Armani’s Cabaret donned their fairy ears and wings, bringing LGBTQ+ Pride to Archive’s Coffee House. All ages were welcome.

Kyle Thorson, owner of Archive’s, estimated there were about 70 people in attendance.

“There’s a lot of (people of) all ages, including older,” Galbraith said. “They’re here to support. There’s a lot of LGBT parents and grandparents.”

Throughout the event, fairies performed, rounds of bingo were played, prizes were given out to winners and dance breaks were taken in between.

“It was a lot of fun,” Jake Augare said. “I’m glad we have something like that here. Family friendly, everybody dancing around. You don’t really get to have dance parties as an adult.”

With all the legislation aimed at North Dakota’s LGBTQ+ community, Augare was pleasantly surprised to see any kind of all-ages Pride event.

“I think if we keep showing up, they’ll keep doing it, right?” he said. “So we’ll keep showing up.”

One Grand Forks couple, Bruce Hornby and Kevin Hagan, said they come to all BJ Armani events, and were glad to see them still happening in Grand Forks.

“There never has been any harm to anyone at any of these shows,” Hornby said. “It’s all fun.”

BJ Armani’s Cabaret does 18+ drag shows every month at the American Legion in East Grand Forks. The next show, “All That Glam,” starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. It costs $10 to attend.

Galbraith hopes to also make fairy bingo a recurring event, particularly for the youth – who especially need community support now.

“We are working with the schools. We're working with faculty, we're working with parents and kids. We're trying to create safe spaces as best we can,” Galbraith said.