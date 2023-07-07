Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Emergency crews respond to car-pedestrian mishap in Grand Forks

Incident occurred Friday, July 7, on 32nd Avenue South.

By Staff reports
Today at 4:31 PM

GRAND FORKS — Emergency crews responded to a car-pedestrian mishap on Friday in Grand Forks.

The incident occurred at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 24th Street.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, witnesses saw the man crossing 32nd Avenue on foot, but not in a crosswalk area. He was struck by a Chrysler van that was headed east.

The man was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The van was driven by an adult female with no passengers.

The GFPD said the names of the driver and pedestrian will not be released at this time.

