Emerado man sentenced to 50 years for gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS — An Emerado man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition.

Joseph Edward Glaum, 49, was sentenced on Thursday afternoon, May 11. Earlier that day he filed a motion to withdraw his plea, saying he only pleaded guilty because the state introduced new evidence the day before trial.

“As I stated in court, ‘I feel backed into a corner, and feel I don’t have a choice,’” Glaum wrote.

However, due to multiple factors — including the motion to withdraw being filed so late — Judge Jason McCarthy denied Glaum’s request.

“Victims have a right to a prompt and final conclusion,” McCarthy said, citing Marsy’s Law.

McCarthy said he’s spent a great deal of time on Glaum’s case since he was arrested in 2021, and as time passes, the victim and witnesses’ memories will fade. As a result, the state’s case could become weaker.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Emerado Police Department was dispatched to Glaum’s residence in May 2021 after receiving reports that he sexually abused a juvenile girl.

The girl “was 7 years of age when the first sexual contact occurred” and 11 when the last incident happened, the affidavit said.

Rebecca Woodrow, Glaum’s ex wife, gave a victim impact statement prior to sentencing. She called Glaum a monster and said he has no remorse.

“He said he was God and couldn’t get caught,” Woodrow said.

She said restraining orders mean nothing to him, and he sends her letters just to scare her.

“Anything less than life, and the next victim will not be so lucky,” Woodrow said. “... He will make me disappear if he gets out on parole.”

The state and defense both cited similar cases in their sentencing arguments. Mark Anthony Beauchene, Glaum’s lawyer, requested between 10 and 20 years. The state requested 30 years.

When Glaum gave a statement prior to sentencing, he said the juvenile girl involved in the case is not afraid of him, and asked how that could be.

Glaum also said he’s never threatened anyone’s life.

“You caused very serious harm to a child,” said McCarthy. “... You’re not even accepting responsibility.”

McCarthy said he had no way to know if Glaum is at risk of reoffending.

“When you were given an opportunity to speak, you blamed others — which is what you’ve been doing for this whole case,” McCarthy said.

Glaum was sentenced to 60 years with 10 suspended, and has credit for time served since Oct. 20, 2021. He is required to register as a sex offender against children and will be on lifetime supervised probation.

Before Glaum can be released, he must successfully complete sex offender treatment. He is also required to complete any other recommended treatment. He also can have no contact with Woodrow or the victim.

Prior to sentencing, McCarthy asked Glaum if he would sign the conditions of probation. Glaum spoke with his attorney, then agreed to sign.

After going through all of the conditions, Beauchene gave Glaum a pen to sign the document, and Glaum laughed.

“Am I to understand correctly that these things can be argued later on?” Glaum asked.

After sentencing, McCarthy told Glaum to thank his lawyer.

“He’s the only reason you didn’t get life without parole,” said McCarthy, because he believed Glaum wouldn’t have signed the conditions otherwise.