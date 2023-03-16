Electric scooters still being considered by East Grand Forks council members

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council is still considering allowing an electric scooter company in the city.

During a March 14 work session meeting, council members heard from City Attorney Ron Galstad who went over several variables of the memorandum of understanding with Birds Ride Inc., the company proposing to bring the scooter ride share to the city.

City Administrator David Murphy said the company is looking to have scooters in East Grand Forks this summer. Council members still need to approve the MOU and an ordinance will need to be drafted.

Grand Forks council members approved an ordinance for electric scooters in early August after Birds Ride Inc. proposed coming to the city over last summer. Scooters in Grand Forks were implemented shortly after.

Murphy said having Grand Forks as a reference has been helpful. He said from conversations with his counterparts in Grand Forks, he hasn’t heard any negative feedback on the scooters.

“What they told me is they really have not had any complaints or anything along those lines,” Murphy said. “The feedback I got is it’s been actually very quiet.”

Grand Forks Police Lt. Andrew Stein said in the few months the scooters were out last year, the GFPD didn’t issue any citations for them.

The ordinance approved by the Grand Forks City Council approved last year lists several variables that must be followed, including the safety guidelines, age limits and where people can ride the scooters. The Council approved setting the age limit to 12 and over to use a scooter with the requirement that those under the age of 18 must wear a helmet. The ordinance also states that scooters aren’t allowed on sidewalks in the downtown district.

Murphy said East Grand Forks will need to draft a different ordinance than the one passed in Grand Forks in order to adhere to Minnesota state law.

The last time East Grand Forks council members talked about scooters was in November. At that time council members learned more about how the ride share program would work and where scooters would be allowed within the city. In order to use the program people would need to download the Bird app to unlock and pay to rent the scooters. The scooters, which reach 15 mph, are to be used in bike lanes and on the side of streets.

During the recent Work Session meeting, Galstad briefed the council on some areas in the MOU that he has concerns about, including liability The current MOU states Bird Rides wouldn’t be liable for any special, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Galstad recommended that portion of the MOU be reevaluated before it is approved by council members.

Requiring that companies wanting to operate an electric scooter ride share in the city receive a permit was another factor Galstad said would be included in an ordinance. Murphy said the only scooter ride share request the city has received so far is from Bird Rides, and he doesn't anticipate many more requests from other companies.

“Maybe we’d get one, maybe two more requests, but it’s not like bigger cities that are warmer like Memphis has several different companies that do it,” he said.

The number of scooters that would be placed in East Grand Forks is still to be determined. Murphy said the scooters would be able to cross between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.