East Grand Forks woman severely injured in Polk County single-vehicle crash
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks woman was severely injured in a Polk County vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.
At 7:37 a.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of 390th Ave. SE and 130th St. SE, in the Sullivan Township near East Grand Forks.
According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling east when it entered the south ditch and was wedged into a culvert.
When first responders arrived, the sole occupant of the vehicle — 38-year-old Tonya Marie Jensen — was alert and spoke with them.
It took an extended period of time to remove Jensen from the vehicle because the entrapment was complex, the release said.
At 8:51 a.m., Jensen was removed from the vehicle and transported to Altru Hospital for severe but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
The fire department and sheriff's office were assisted by Altru Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Stuart's Towing.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.
