Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks woman severely injured in Polk County single-vehicle crash

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

vehicle-crash.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:33 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks woman was severely injured in a Polk County vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

At 7:37 a.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of 390th Ave. SE and 130th St. SE, in the Sullivan Township near East Grand Forks.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling east when it entered the south ditch and was wedged into a culvert.

When first responders arrived, the sole occupant of the vehicle — 38-year-old Tonya Marie Jensen — was alert and spoke with them.

It took an extended period of time to remove Jensen from the vehicle because the entrapment was complex, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8:51 a.m., Jensen was removed from the vehicle and transported to Altru Hospital for severe but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The fire department and sheriff's office were assisted by Altru Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Stuart's Towing.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
News
Air quality warning issued for northern and central Minnesota
58m ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Jay Seeger.jpeg
Members Only
Local
Founder of Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club leaves behind legacy of generosity, humility
7h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
IMG_5896.jpeg
North Dakota
Leaders 'break ground' on new National Guard Armory in Dickinson
17h ago
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080323 UND3.jpg
College
UND football fall camp Day 6: Tommy Schuster developing rapport with receivers
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Photo Aug 07 2023, 2 50 23 PM.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum visits troops on southern border
3h ago
 · 
By  Bismarck Tribune staff
Rex Carlson 28 inch DL walleye.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Fargo fisherman lands 28-inch walleye on Devils Lake
3h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
4d870c-20230804-a-woman-in-scrubs-stands-and-smiles-for-a-photo-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Immigrants, refugees increasingly filling critical direct care jobs in Minn.
4h ago
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News