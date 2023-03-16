6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

East Grand Forks woman makes initial court appearance after toddler's suspected drug overdose

The father of the child is scheduled to have his initial appearance on March 21.

Samantha Ann Jacquemart Mugshot.JPG
Samantha Ann Jacquemart Mugshot
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:41 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks woman facing felony charges for a toddler's suspected overdose had her initial appearance in court on Thursday, March 16.

Samantha Ann Jacquemart, 24, was arrested on March 9. Arrested alongside Jacquemart was 25-year-old Taylor Luverne Paul, whose 2-year-old child suffered a suspected drug overdose and was hospitalized.

They are both charged with second-degree controlled substance sale within a prohibited zone, which has a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Their other charges are third-degree possession of a controlled substance within a prohibited zone and felony endangerment of a child.

Since Jacquemart’s and Paul’s arrests, they have each been appointed a public defender.

According to an affidavit in the case, emergency personnel were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. on March 9 for a child who was choking.

However, when law enforcement arrived, they observed the child and believed he was experiencing a drug overdose. Emergency personnel administered Narcan, reviving him, according to the affidavit.

Paul and Jacquemart, who law enforcement had been informed “were selling and using ‘M30’ pills containing fentanyl,” were arrested, the affidavit said.

After a search warrant was issued, police found drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana, suspected fentanyl and other items in the couple’s apartment, the affidavit said.

Paul and Jacquemart were interviewed by law enforcement and said they both used and sold fentanyl in their apartment, which is in close proximity to a school, the affidavit said.

Jacquemart and Paul’s conditional bonds were set at $20,000 cash or $200,000 surety. At this time, they both remain in custody.

Paul’s initial appearance, originally scheduled for the same day as Jacquemart’s, has been moved to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Jacquemart’s next court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13.

