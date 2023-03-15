East Grand Forks superintendent to resign to take new job

EAST GRAND FORKS – Mike Kolness, superintendent of the East Grand Forks Public Schools, has announced his resignation, effective June 30.

Kolness — who has served as superintendent for the past seven years — will be leaving to take the position of superintendent at Kindred Public Schools in Kindred, North Dakota. Prior to serving as superintendent, Kolness was a teacher, coach and administrator with the Ada-Borup West School District in Ada, Minnesota

Kolness said he is taking the position in Kindred for both “personal and professional reasons,” among them the desire to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

“East Grand Forks Schools has a special place in my heart,” said Kolness. “I’ve really enjoyed serving the community.”

Kolness said under his watch, East Grand Forks Schools has made significant progress.

“There are lots of positive things happening in the district,” said Kolness. “Since I’ve been superintendent, we’ve implemented programs such as full day pre-school, upgraded our two elementary schools and middle school. I feel that I am leaving the district in positive shape.”

Kolness also touted the creation of the district’s “Wave Academy,” an initiative that pairs students at East Grand Forks High School with career opportunities in the region.

The district has not yet named Kolness’ replacement. Kolness said the school board has recently begun its search for a new superintendent, and that he will assist in the process if necessary.

“I want to do what’s best for the district,” said Kolness. “If I’m asked to help in the search for my replacement, I am happy to do so.”

