6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks superintendent to resign to take new job

Resignation is effective June 30.

Mike Kolness
Mike Kolness
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 1:10 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Mike Kolness, superintendent of the East Grand Forks Public Schools, has announced his resignation, effective June 30.

Kolness — who has served as superintendent for the past seven years — will be leaving to take the position of superintendent at Kindred Public Schools in Kindred, North Dakota. Prior to serving as superintendent, Kolness was a teacher, coach and administrator with the Ada-Borup West School District in Ada, Minnesota

Kolness said he is taking the position in Kindred for both “personal and professional reasons,” among them the desire to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

“East Grand Forks Schools has a special place in my heart,” said Kolness. “I’ve really enjoyed serving the community.”

Read More

Kolness said under his watch, East Grand Forks Schools has made significant progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are lots of positive things happening in the district,” said Kolness. “Since I’ve been superintendent, we’ve implemented programs such as full day pre-school, upgraded our two elementary schools and middle school. I feel that I am leaving the district in positive shape.”

Kolness also touted the creation of the district’s “Wave Academy,” an initiative that pairs students at East Grand Forks High School with career opportunities in the region.

The district has not yet named Kolness’ replacement. Kolness said the school board has recently begun its search for a new superintendent, and that he will assist in the process if necessary.

“I want to do what’s best for the district,” said Kolness. “If I’m asked to help in the search for my replacement, I am happy to do so.”

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
Adams County Sheriff
North Dakota
Suspect arrested in arson at home of Adams County deputy
March 15, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
Capture.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members revisit idea of creating a new position in city's Police Department
March 14, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks council OKs standstill agreement with Fufeng, receives update on de-annexation petition
March 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FSA North Dakota news brief
North Dakota
Grand Forks woman killed in crash with semi near St. Thomas
March 15, 2023 12:38 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
FSA POLICE LIGHTS
Minnesota
Dead suspect ID’d in triple homicide in Chisago County
March 15, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
652614-20221223-kari-dzedzic07-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic recovering from cancer surgery
March 15, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
thompson1.jpg
Prep
The final Class B basketball tournament under current system set for this weekend
March 15, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson