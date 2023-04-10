East Grand Forks School District to hold special board meeting to discuss superintendent hiring process

EAST GRAND FORKS – The East Grand Forks School Board will hold a planning meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the high school to discuss the timeline regarding the search for and eventual hiring of a new superintendent.

As previously reported by the Herald , Superintendent Mike Kolness has announced his resignation from the position, effective June 30. Kolness will be leaving East Grand Forks to take the position of superintendent at Kindred Public Schools in Kindred, North Dakota.

Kolness said although he will not be directly involved in the search process, he will assist when and where requested.

“I want to help the board find the best possible candidate, whether that’s through attending committee meetings, or giving finalists tours of the district,” he said.

Kolness also said the district will work with the Minnesota School Boards Association’s executive search service, to assist with the hiring process.

The application deadline for the position is May 2, after which the board plans to conduct its first round of interviews between May 15-23. The new superintendent will report to work on July 1, when Kolness’ existing contract expires.

According to the district, the superintendent’s salary is $160,000 annually. Applicants may begin the process by visiting https://mnmsba.myrevelus.com/ , and are requested not to contact School Board members directly. Prospective applicants may contact Lee Warne of the MSBA’s executive search service at (507) 828-2468, or at lwarne@mnmsba.org with questions.

