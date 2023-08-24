East Grand Forks reviews MNDOT transit funding application

EAST GRAND FORKS — At their Tuesday work session, members of the East Grand Forks City Council reviewed their application to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for transit funding for 2024.

The city each year must apply to the state to receive its share of state and federal appropriations for transit funding. Because of the way East Grand Forks, Grand Forks and UND share funding and resources for Cities Area Transit, East Grand Forks is in a position only shared with one other Minnesota city, La Crescent in southeast Minnesota, which has a similar agreement with La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Now, East Grand Forks has entered an agreement with the state to allow for more of those appropriations to go into its operating budget. Additionally, in fiscal year 2024, there will be a 95/5 cost split between the state and East Grand Forks for both fixed-route transit and Dial-A-Ride; the total expected cost to the city is around $43,000.

This split is a departure from what is normal, which is usually an 80/20 split for fixed-route transit and capital expenses and an 85/15 split for Dial-A-Ride and similar services.

The specific amounts East Grand Forks will receive from Minnesota and the federal government are in flux, but according to Nancy Ellis, community development director for the city, the city will have a better idea of the funds when the application is reviewed by the state.

“Everything is very fluid and since everyone’s fiscal year (is different) there are rolling costs,” said Ellis, referring to the fact that Minnesota, the federal government, and the city budget on different schedules. “Fiscal year 2024 numbers will be based on past years’ numbers and after we submit our application, the state will come back with a contract with final numbers.”

Like many transit agencies, ridership slumped during the pandemic. While riders are slowly coming back, ridership is still down from levels pre-pandemic. The more riders they have, the lower the cost per passenger and the better the system funding is.

“Transit is something this community needs and it isn’t going away,” Ellis said. “We’ve been looking at ways to do micro transit like Dial-a-Ride and similar for a more efficient and better service for East Grand Forks customers.”

