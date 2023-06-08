East Grand Forks releases names of four finalists for city administrator position

EAST GRAND FORKS — Two current East Grand Forks city staffers are among the four finalists in the search for the next city administrator.

The city released the names of the finalists, along with their work experience, in an announcement on Facebook and on the city website on Thursday, June 8.

The finalists include:



Parks and Recreation Superintendent Reid Huttunen, who has been employed by the city since 2016. Prior to his current position, Huttunen worked for Special Olympics North Dakota and Quentin N. Burdick Job Corps.

East Grand Forks City Clerk Megan Nelson, who is also filling in as interim city administrator, has worked for the city for 11 years. In addition to her current roles, Nelson also has worked as an executive assistant and administrative assistant. Nelson also currently serves as clerk for Esther Township.

Bud Cranor, who currently works as the chief of staff in the Office of the Mayor in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Cranor has been in the position for two years. Other prior roles include public information officer and senior communications officer with the city of Henderson, Nevada, director of mayor and council support, director of office of communications and council support, special assistant to the mayor and city council and senior public information specialist.

Trish Harren, who is currently the county administrator for Mower County, Minnesota, where she has been in the role for four and a half years. Harren also worked as an principal for Warroad Elementary School, county administrator for Itasca County, Minnesota, and as county coordinator for Roseau County, Minnesota.

Council members selected the four finalists during their City Council meeting on June 6 . A total of 20 candidates applied for the position. Former City Administrator David Murphy resigned from the position in April to become the city administrator of St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The finalists will tour the city, speak with the various department heads and have a formal panel interview with council members and Mayor Steve Gander on June 26.