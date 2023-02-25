East Grand Forks reduces the price of city-owned residential lots to promote development

EAST GRAND FORKS – In an effort to promote housing construction, city-owned residential lots in East Grand Forks will be reduced in price by approximately $8,721 per lot.

The City Council granted approval for the reduction during the Feb. 21 council meeting. It came after the local Economic Development Authority considered how best to improve the Down Payment Assistance Program, which Economic Development Director Paul Gorte said has been in place since roughly 2005.

The program has seen only one loan since 2015, as the DPA duplicates many other existing public and private programs that facilitate home buying. As of Feb. 9, about $218,028 is in the Down Payment Assistance Fund.

While several options were considered — including reinstating the home buyer program or buying down interest rates for a period for each home purchase — Gorte said reducing the price of city lots was ultimately the selected solution. At present, the lots range anywhere from $35,000 to upwards of $70,000 for lots that have been combined.

“We decided it would be worthwhile to use the money in a way that helps reduce (the) cost to taxpayers in the city and also promotes home building,” Gorte said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reduction applies to 25 lots within the Waters Edge First and Second Additions, near Valley Golf Course on the city’s northern end.

The decision also makes it so the city can continue to reach its goal to sell off the residential lots it owns. That's something Mayor Steve Gander outlined during Tuesday's council meeting.

“I think this is a good move,” Gander said following the council vote. “I appreciate the work our EDA board and our EDA director put into it. And, of course, our goal is to get out of this business as soon as we possibly can. This idea of developing and selling residential lots, that’s for the private sector. So I think this will accelerate our finishing off the use of that inventory and we can step back and let the private sector do what it does — taking bare land, plotting it, selling it into residential lots.”

In a separate interview, Gander reiterated how the change will promote residential development in the city, whether it’s an individual buying a lot to build a house, or a developer buying multiple lots.

“So if we can see some pretty good activity in homes being built one way or the other around that golf course, it'll be a good thing,” he said. “And again, all of it signals our intent to get out of that business and let the private sector get back to doing what it does best.”

Gander said the city will still help facilitate developers when it comes to planning and infrastructure needs.

“We want to make sure that our process is as streamlined as possible so these developers can get to work and expand our community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY NEWS







With the lots being reduced in price, Gander said it’s also a hope that the finished houses will be more affordable.

Residential development in East Grand Forks has expanded both to the north and the south end of the city over the years, though Gander said there tends to be natural growth to the south. While there was a lull in home-building throughout the pandemic, Gander is looking forward to new development.

“I really think we’re poised for another good burst of development,” he said.

In addition to promoting residential development, the sale of the lots will help reduce costs the city faces related to special assessments, mowing and maintenance.

“If we can sell the lots, we one don’t have to mow the lots anymore. And two, we won’t have to pay the (special assessments) because we will have collected the money. So that (results in) significant savings,” Gorte said.