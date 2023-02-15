East Grand Forks Police Department receives $50K grant for training program

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks Police Department received a $50,000 grant from the COPS Office's De-Escalation Grant Program.

According to a press release from the EGFPD, the grant is for a VirTra V100 Training System, which officers will use to complete interactive video training scenarios. The scenarios include topics such as use of force, de-escalation and interactions with individuals who have a disability or mental health disorder.

The VirTra System allows officers to use regular police weapon systems, which "enhances the reality and usefulness of the training," the release says.

"The COPS De-Escalation Grant Program is designed to help develop and support creative practices to prevent crime and promote safe communities," the release says.

The program aims to do this by funding projects that help develop effective policing strategies, expand officers' skill-sets and more.

According to the release, the EGFPD installed their VirTra System earlier this week. Six officers began training to serve as program instructors on Wednesay, Feb. 15.