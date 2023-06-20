East Grand Forks mobile home destroyed in fire; no injuries

EAST GRAND FORKS — There were no reported injuries in an East Grand Forks mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, June 20.

According to a press release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire at 109 Venus Drive N.E. at 2:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, the home was 50% engulfed in flames. All occupants had left the residence, the release said.

Hand lines were deployed and the fire was under control within an hour. The home — which had an estimated value of $30,000 — was a total loss.

Improperly discarded smoking materials were determined to be the cause of the fire, the release said. The fire department reminds residents to be careful when discarding smoking materials, and to make sure there are working smoke detectors in their home.

The fire department responded on scene with three engines, an aerial and 20 personnel. The East Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance also assisted on scene. Two displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the release said.