Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks mobile home destroyed in fire; no injuries

Improperly discarded smoking materials were determined to be the cause of the fire.

4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Herald news graphic
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:02 AM

EAST GRAND FORKS — There were no reported injuries in an East Grand Forks mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, June 20.

According to a press release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire at 109 Venus Drive N.E. at 2:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, the home was 50% engulfed in flames. All occupants had left the residence, the release said.

Hand lines were deployed and the fire was under control within an hour. The home — which had an estimated value of $30,000 — was a total loss.

Improperly discarded smoking materials were determined to be the cause of the fire, the release said. The fire department reminds residents to be careful when discarding smoking materials, and to make sure there are working smoke detectors in their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire department responded on scene with three engines, an aerial and 20 personnel. The East Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance also assisted on scene. Two displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the release said.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council votes to allow murals in residential areas
June 19, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
School Board members concerned rescinding policy toward transgender students will have negative impact
June 19, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Travis Bledsoe
College
UND hires former men's basketball player Travis Bledsoe as assistant women's coach
June 20, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
DanCarr.jpg
Prep
Dan Carr, Dan Smrekar and Larry Sandy earn NDAPSSA's Special Achievement Award
June 20, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Scott Throlson / Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
Revised North Dakota seat belt law will go into effect in August
June 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
061923.N.FF.ZAMIRHOMECOMING.1
Moorhead
'I love being home:' Moorhead boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run returns home after 2-month hospital stay
June 19, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson