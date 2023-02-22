99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

East Grand Forks mayor says city, administrator are parting on 'good terms'

It was announced earlier this week that City Administrator David Murphy would be leaving his position in April.

East Grand Forks David Murphy.png
East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy speaks during a City Council meeting on Feb. 21. Murphy will be leaving his position in April to take a job in St. Joseph, Minnesota. (Screenshot from East Grand Forks Facebook page)
By Sydney Mook
February 21, 2023 06:00 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council accepted the resignation of City Administrator David Murphy during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

During the meeting, Mayor Steve Gander said the city and Murphy are parting on “good terms” and thanked him for his work over the past nine years.

“We appreciate the work that David and his family have done in the years that they’ve been in our community,” Gander said.

Murphy, who has been city administrator in East Grand Forks since September 2013, told the Herald earlier this week that he intended to resign from the position , effective April 21, to become the city administrator in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the resignation became official when it was approved 7-0 by the City Council.

Gander said the two-month time period will allow the city to hire a new administrator, including the possibility of hiring someone in the interim who can help after Murphy’s departure.

“I will help with the transition in any way that I’m asked,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to be pushy, but I will help any way that I can both before and after I leave. I’m trying to make the transition as smooth as possible and I have truly enjoyed working with all of you.”

Other council members also thanked Murphy and wished him well.

In other news, the council:

  • Approved the fees for the summer recreation programs and swimming pool for the 2023 season.
  • Approved a facility-use agreement between the city of East Grand Forks and the East Grand Forks Blue Line Club for the use of the VFW Memorial Arena from March 22-April 16 for a total of $11,050.
