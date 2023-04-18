99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks man sentenced for child pornography possession

He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 218 days served.

4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Herald news graphic
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:12 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – An East Grand Forks man was sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography possession on Tuesday, April 18.

35-year-old David Anthony Detwiler was charged with seven counts of felony child pornography possession, as well as one count of felony controlled substance possession, in September.

Detwiler pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography possession. The three remaining counts, along with his controlled substance charge, were dismissed.

Detwiler was sentenced to 48 months (four years), with credit for 218 days served.

According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police Department received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in August. According to the tip, a child pornography investigation pinpointed Detwiler’s East Grand Forks residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sept. 13, police initiated a traffic stop on Detwiler, who had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear for an unrelated court hearing. By this time, law enforcement had secured a search warrant based on the cybertip. Detwiler was arrested and his phone was seized, the affidavit said.

Inside Detwiler’s residence, a detective observed “several … obvious child pornography videos and images” on Detwiler’s cell phone, the affidavit said.

Following his release, Detwiler will be on probation for five years. He is required to register as a sex offender.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Police.jpg
Local
Two Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance checks
April 18, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks JDA denies Herald request to terminate lease early
April 17, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks teachers, Education Association reject district’s salary proposals during negotiations
April 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Business
The Arc Upper Valley thrift store relocating in June
April 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
041923 flood2023.jpg
North Dakota
Red River in Grand Forks reaches minor flood stage as tributaries continue to crest
April 18, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo