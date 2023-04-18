East Grand Forks man sentenced for child pornography possession

EAST GRAND FORKS – An East Grand Forks man was sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography possession on Tuesday, April 18.

35-year-old David Anthony Detwiler was charged with seven counts of felony child pornography possession, as well as one count of felony controlled substance possession, in September.

Detwiler pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography possession. The three remaining counts, along with his controlled substance charge, were dismissed.

Detwiler was sentenced to 48 months (four years), with credit for 218 days served.

According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police Department received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in August. According to the tip, a child pornography investigation pinpointed Detwiler’s East Grand Forks residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sept. 13, police initiated a traffic stop on Detwiler, who had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear for an unrelated court hearing. By this time, law enforcement had secured a search warrant based on the cybertip. Detwiler was arrested and his phone was seized, the affidavit said.

Inside Detwiler’s residence, a detective observed “several … obvious child pornography videos and images” on Detwiler’s cell phone, the affidavit said.

Following his release, Detwiler will be on probation for five years. He is required to register as a sex offender.