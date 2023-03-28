99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks man charged after trying to shoot squirrel, hitting neighbor's home, changes plea

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:18 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – An East Grand Forks man charged with one felony and a misdemeanor after trying to shoot a squirrel within city limits has changed his plea.

Michael James Powers, 76, was charged with felony discharge of a firearm within a municipality in December . The charge has a maximum penalty of two years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Powers is also charged with misdemeanor recklessly handling or using a firearm.

On Tuesday, March 28, Powers pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched on Dec. 4 for suspected bullet holes reported in a house.

The reporting party told law enforcement he’d found holes in the siding of his house that day, as well as broken glass and a bullet on the window ledge inside the home, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police located six 0.22 rounds on the property — five in the siding of the house and one on the window ledge. Two suspected bullet holes were also observed in a fence on the property, the affidavit said.

Powers was located next door. He told law enforcement “he was shooting at a red squirrel on top of his bird feeder” from his bedroom window and missed, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, “Powers further stated the following: this was not the first time he shot at squirrels on the bird feeder.” Powers told police he’d fired the gun through his bedroom window on approximately six occasions over the past two years.

When Powers told his wife he was being arrested, she said, “Well, I told you,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit states Powers told police he couldn’t believe he’d been hitting the house and, if he had known, he would have stopped.

Powers’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
062020.n.gfh.Bochenski2.jpg
Local
Grand Forks mayor says some have benefited without annexation
March 28, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks fire truck - lucin.jpg
Local
Fire crews respond to overnight call in Grand Forks
March 28, 2023 06:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School Board presents annual demographic report
March 27, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
burgum-curl3.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota governor signs bill exempting military pay from state income tax
March 27, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
Bill that would criminalize ‘false and frivolous’ accusations against public employees fails Senate
March 28, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
roers jones.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate advances bill for transparency of lawmaker-landlords
March 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune