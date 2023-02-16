East Grand Forks enrollment down 57 students from beginning of school year

EAST GRAND FORKS — A decline in overall enrollment in East Grand Forks Public Schools can be attributed to fewer students participating in its English Learner program, along with an increase in home schooled students residing in the district, according to its superintendent.

Total K-12 enrollment across the district as of February stands at 1,811, a decrease from the 1,868 enrolled at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Beginning of the year enrollment has also decreased every school year since 2018-19, which saw 1,939 students enrolled, the district’s highest figure since 1998-99.

The number of students enrolled in East Grand Forks Schools’ English Learner program, which serves students whose first language is other than English, has declined from 171 at the end of the 2017-18 school year, to its current number of 84. Additionally, the number of students in the district’s boundary who are home schooled has increased from 33-52 during the same time frame.

According to Mike Kolness, the district’s superintendent, it appears families with students who would be enrolled in English Learners are leaving the district for more populated areas.

“Anecdotally, we’ve heard that some families with English Learner students have left for areas like St. Cloud or the Twin Cities due to better housing and employment opportunities,” said Kolness. “Our end of the year enrollment data is typically lower than at the start of the year, because students and their families do move from the district before the year ends.”

Kolness said the decrease in English Learner enrollment has led the district to cut the number of instructors in the field from four to two.

With regards to how declining enrollment figures will impact funding levels, Kolness said the district is "always making adjustments based on enrollment," such as revisiting its budget.

"Our original budget had anticipated higher enrollment," said Kolness. "With these figures in hand, we will come up with a revised budget in March, one that gives us a more accurate picture moving forward into the 2023-24 school year."

