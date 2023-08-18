East Grand Forks couple sentenced for child endangerment, fentanyl trafficking

EAST GRAND FORKS — Two people East Grand Forks couple were sentenced for fentanyl trafficking in a prohibited zone and felony child endangerment on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Samantha Ann Jacquemart, 25, and Taylor Luverne Paul, 25, were arrested in March. Emergency personnel were dispatched to a local residence, where Paul told authorities his 3-year-old child was choking.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement determined the child was likely experiencing a fentanyl overdose, so they administered Narcan and were able to revive him.

Jacquemart and Paul were each charged with second-degree drug sales in a prohibited zone, felony child endangerment and third-degree drug possession in a prohibited zone. They both initially pleaded not guilty, but changed their pleas on July 27.

As per their plea agreements, the drug possession charges were dismissed at their sentencing hearings, which took place at the Polk County Justice Center.

Both Jacquemart and Paul were given stays of imposition. They’re on supervised probation for five years. If, during that time, they violate their probation, they could both serve four years in prison. They’re required to complete 50 hours of community service during probation.

Jacquemart will serve 270 days in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center. At the time of her sentencing, she had credit for 162 days served. Paul will serve 360 days and also has credit for 162 days served.