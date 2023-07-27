East Grand Forks couple plead guilty to child endangerment and fentanyl trafficking

EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks couple pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and second degree drug sale within a prohibited zone on Thursday, July 27.

Samantha Ann Jacquemart, 25, and Taylor Luverne Paul, 25, were arrested on March 9 , after law enforcement responded to a choking incident and found an unresponsive toddler suffering from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Jacquemart and Paul initially pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, but have since pleaded guilty to two charges with the hope of being granted plea agreements. The agreements have not been filed yet, but the couple are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.