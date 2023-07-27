Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

East Grand Forks couple plead guilty to child endangerment and fentanyl trafficking

Taylor Luverne Paul and Samantha Ann Jacquemart were both arrested after Paul's young son suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose. They are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 17.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:10 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks couple pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and second degree drug sale within a prohibited zone on Thursday, July 27.

Samantha Ann Jacquemart, 25, and Taylor Luverne Paul, 25, were arrested on March 9 , after law enforcement responded to a choking incident and found an unresponsive toddler suffering from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Jacquemart and Paul initially pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, but have since pleaded guilty to two charges with the hope of being granted plea agreements. The agreements have not been filed yet, but the couple are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
