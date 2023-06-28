East Grand Forks Council members consider options moving forward in search for city administrator

EAST GRAND FORKS – The search to find a new city administrator in East Grand Forks has hit a road bump.

While the four finalists council members selected earlier in the month were set to tour East Grand Forks and be interviewed on June 26, two finalists withdrew, canceling the tour and interview date for the remaining finalists. The names of the finalists were released by the city on June 8.

The two candidates who withdrew were not identified during the council's Work Session meeting Tuesday evening, and council members did not immediately return a request for comment.

During the meeting, council members were briefed on options moving forward in the search. Liza Donabauer, a management consultant with David Drown Associates, provided council members with three options they could pursue moving forward.

Option one is an immediate solution meaning semi-finalist candidates would be considered once again by council members. Donabauer said interviews could be conducted within weeks.

The second option would entail a two to three month process to post the job again and for the council to select finalists. Donabauer said the current two finalists would be automatically pushed forward in the process.

Option three would be a five- to six-month process, which Donabauer said would allow the market to “regenerate new, fresh candidates.” The third option would mean the job would be advertised after Labor Day.

Council members were split between choosing option one or option three. Council member Dale Helms said pursuing option one would be easier for the council to do.

“I guess I’d like to see us start on number one,” Helms said. “That seems like the easiest and simplest way.”

Council member Clarence Vetter recommended pursuing option two or three to start the process over.

“... You start contacting those on option one, chances are most of those have probably moved on already also,” Vetter said. “So I’m leaning to let’s just start all over whether we do it now or whether we do it in the fall. I’m open for either one.”

Council President Mark Olstad highlighted that time is of the essence to find a new city administrator.

“I don’t like number three at all personally,” Olstad said. “I don’t think we can wait that long.”

Ultimately council members agreed to move forward with option one for the time being. A special meeting is set for July 5 to get an update from Donabauer on the status of how the search process is going. At that time council members will consider whether they need to move forward with option three instead.

In other news Tuesday, council members:

Considered authorizing Widseth to prepare plans and specifications for sidewalk and multi-use trail extensions. The city has received a $35,020 grant through the Carbon Reduction Program to help fund the construction of the sidewalk and multi-use trails along Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest. The total project cost is estimated to be $106,069.60, with $71,049.60 coming from the State Aid Maintenance fund.

Reviewed a request to approve the repair estimate for the VFW Arena front lobby. Due to snow and ice that accumulated on the roof over the winter, the lobby sustained damage in March. The total estimate for the proposed work on the lobby, including the cost for subcontractors, is $56,235.

Considered having City Attorney Ron Galstad draft an ordinance related to electric scooters. Earlier this month, council members approved a memorandum of understanding with Birds Ride Inc. to allow electric scooters in the city. During their meeting council members questioned whether the scooters should be allowed on sidewalks and on the Greenway. Grand Forks already has an agreement with Birds Ride Inc., and has had electric scooters in the city for almost a year.