East Grand Forks council members consider financial scenarios for city departments

Tuesday’s discussion comes as the city is actively looking at ways to bring down the city’s property tax levy in 2024.

east grand forks.jpg
East Grand Forks City Hall. Herald file photo.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 7:20 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Various financial scenarios within city departments, including the potential to eliminate certain city positions and services, were considered by East Grand Forks City Council members during their work session Tuesday.

Council member Clarence Vetter, a member of the ad hoc finance committee, provided council members with the scenarios for their consideration.

Some of the scenarios included eliminating city positions, such as the school resource officer within the East Grand Forks Police Department. Council President Mark Olstad asked what impact eliminating the position might have on students.

Chief of Police Michael Hedlund said he’s heard positive feedback from the schools on the school resource officer.

“I certainly don’t want to lose the school resource officer position,” Hedlund said. “I have yet to talk to anybody in the school district. There might be someone out there, but I haven’t talked to anybody that isn’t very positive about that position and wants to keep it.”

Other positions council members considered eliminating include the Economic Development Authority director position — which Vetter said the committee strongly recommended — and potentially combining services of Water and Light, administrative staff and the streets section of the city’s Public Works Department.

Other ideas suggested by the committee include selling the Senior Center and moving those programs to the Campbell Library, having clubs in the city take over running sports that currently are organized by the Parks and Recreation Department, and having an in-house engineer. At present, the city contracts with Widseth for engineering services.

Tuesday’s discussion comes as the city is actively looking at ways to bring down the city’s property tax levy in 2024. The council approved forming a temporary ad hoc finance committee earlier this year to prepare for the 2024 budget.

Past items that have been reviewed by the council include:

  • Whether to keep the current level of city services.
  • Determining whether the Campbell Library should join the regional library system.
  • Considering if Polk County could provide dispatch services for the city.
  • Ways to increase revenue, such as reviewing building permits and considering changing to the current standard of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Also Tuesday, council members considered seeking additional funding and rejecting the two bids received for a LaFave Park project.

Some elements of the project include pavement and curb and gutter repairs, and a plan to replace the boat ramp, along with proposed boat parking and kayak launch parking.

Two bids were received at the end of last month, with both over the engineer’s estimate of $1,297,788.50. Strata Corporation was the lowest bidder at $1,957,594.95.

In addition to the construction costs, the plans and specifications, inspection and a 5% contingency would raise that project to $2,213,974. In 2021, the city was awarded a $870,580 grant from the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission for the project.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Reid Huttunen told council members the city has the opportunity to ask for additional funding from the commission.

“The good news is ... there’s more money available this coming grant cycle than there’s ever been,” Huttunen said.

The city would need to submit an application by July, similar to the one the city submitted in 2021.

City Engineer Steve Emery’s recommendation for council members is to rebid the project again at the end of this year into early 2024.

In other news Tuesday, council members:

  • Received a presentation on the 2022 audit. The audit provided a financial analysis of governmental and business type activities, revenues and expenses in the city’s budget.
  • Considered approving the bike and pedestrian element of the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which is updated every five years.
  • Considered declaring a surplus to trade a water pump from the city’s old jetter truck in order to purchase a new jetter truck from Flexible Pipe Tool Company in the amount of $293,085.25.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
