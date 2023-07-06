East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council has voted to temporarily prohibit the sale of recreational cannabis within city limits.

A statewide law allowing cannabis sales will go into effect on Aug. 1 , but allows for local governing bodies to impose moratoriums on the new legislation for up to two years.

Adopting the moratorium will give the council time to iron out local zoning ordinances , such as where in town and at what times cannabis retailers will be allowed to operate, city attorney Ron Galstad told the council at its meeting Wednesday night, July 5. Council members voted unanimously to adopt the moratorium.

The moratorium also prohibits the testing, manufacturing, cultivating, growing, transporting, delivery and distribution of cannabis in East Grand Forks. Polk County adopted its own moratorium in February.

Also at Wednesday's meeting, council members agreed to proceed with interviews for the two city administrator finalists. After two of the original four finalists withdrew from consideration last month, the council previously voted to return to a previous list of applicants, but were informed Wednesday night that others had also withdrawn. That leaves two.

"I think we have really good people who have made it clear that they are interested," East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander said. "I think our bigger problem is going to be which of these two very good people we would choose."

The council considered re-posting the job listing, either immediately or in September, but several members expressed concern that prolonging the process would drive away the remaining finalists.

"I'm not confident at all that we would see any increase or really new opportunity to bring someone in," Gander said. "We would only push this out one, two, three, four, five months, and probably frustrate everyone in the process."

Council members also voted to remove the six-month probationary period for the new city administrator.

Council member Clarence Vetter was the only dissenting vote.

In other East Grand Forks Council news:



The council voted to adopt the 2050 Plan Update to the Long Range Transportation Plan Bike and Pedestrian Element of the East Grand Forks Comprehensive Plan.

Council members voted to allow the city engineer to prepare plans and specifications for sidewalk and multi-use trail extensions.

They also voted to allow additional concrete work at the Fourth Street Northeast project. City Engineer Steve Emery told the council that the work, which had previously been assessed at $40,000, would actually cost about $10,000.

Vanessa Richter was approved as a new police officer for the East Grand Forks Police Department.