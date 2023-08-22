East Grand Forks City Council reviews funding for new police bodycams

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council reviewed and received a presentation about funding for new police officer body cams at a Tuesday work session.

A vote on authorization for the Police Department to make the purchase will come at the council's first regular meeting in September. If approved, the Police Department will likely get the new cameras and system sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. The current service and warranty plan expires next month.

The department has been using a plan and cameras from WatchGuard for its camera footage since 2018, when officers first began to wear body cameras. Since the department can no longer extend the current warranty and service plan, the department started the replacement process earlier this year.

After five years of use, the current system’s local storage is nearly full. After the department tested a few different options for body cameras, it decided to go with an updated version of the service it currently uses, which is provided by WatchGuard. The new system will be provided by Motorola after it bought WatchGuard in 2019.

The new version will be a five-year subscription plan with unlimited cloud storage. Motorola will replace all body cameras halfway through the plan and payments are spread over the five-year plan.

According to the draft quota supplied to the Police Department from Motorola, the upfront cost of the new plan is approximately $24,580. For the following years until the plan expires, it will cost $18,986 a year, or an end total estimated to be $100,524. The department budgeted $30,000 this year for the upgrade and had budgeted $25,000 a year for the following five years for the cameras. This money comes out of the capital improvements budget.

The new plan’s cost is comparable to the last plan. The fee and payment structure is slightly different, with a lower upfront payment but the continual payments are a little higher. However, accounting for the rise in inflation, the two plans are very comparable.

Regardless if the council approves or denies the authorization, the department would have to purchase additional storage for its footage.

“It’s just easier with unlimited cloud storage,” said East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund.

According to Hedlund, the department was debating whether to supply a camera for each of its 23 officers or to just have a bank of cameras like it currently has.

“Economically, it was in our best interest to have [an officer] check out from the camera bank,” Hedlund said. “There will be 10 body cameras that the officers will come to the station to check out at the [camera] bank.”

As part of the plan, the department is also going to purchase six in-car cameras.

East Grand Forks first began to explore police body cameras in 2017 and started using body cameras and in-car cameras in 2018. The current plan, like the new plan, has the department pay WatchGuard for a service and warranty plan for the cameras and supporting technology.

