East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options

EAST GRAND FORKS – After last week approving the resignation of City Administrator David Murphy , East Grand Forks City Council members on Tuesday evaluated hiring an interim city administrator and also discussed the likely process to eventually hire a full-timer.

Murphy’s last day will be April 21.

The council was presented with a list — compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities — of candidates in the state who could be hired on an interim basis. Murphy said an interim is typically someone who is retired from a career in city administration and who works for a limited time to fill the position until someone is hired.

Finding an interim city administrator who is located near East Grand Forks might be a challenge, since most are located in the Twin Cities metro area.

“With the location and where we are, an interim that would be local is going to be a little bit difficult,” Murphy said. “And it’s not uncommon for when you get an interim if they have to come in from somewhere else that they maybe come in three days a week, four days a week. Something along those lines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Murphy said the city might need to consider providing a housing allowance for a hotel.

Along with considering an interim, the council also reviewed what process they should use to fill the position on a full-time basis. Baker Tilly and GovHR are two national recruiting firms that have local consultants. Murphy said an advantage of using a firm to assist in the recruitment process is the consultant will meet with the City Council to get an understanding of the management style and values that are wanted in an administrator.

Council member Clarence Vetter shared the idea of combining the economic development director position, which at present is held by Paul Gorte, with the city administrator position. Vetter said Gorte has made it known that he is looking to retire in the future. Combining the two positions would also cut costs.

“I think this is an opportunity also for us to take a look at our structure to see if we want to make some changes,” Vetter said.

Mayor Steve Gander said now is the time to evaluate things.

“We’re in the front end of this whole process and I do appreciate Clarence, your willingness and whoever else came up with the idea of maybe combining,” Gander said. “And we really should think creatively like that and re-imagine things. This would be the time to do it, I think.”

Gander asked Murphy if he thinks the workload of city administrator and economic development director responsibilities would be bearable. Murphy said it depends, but he could see it working.

“I would think it could be done with somebody assisting with it. Meaning you’d have to have some administrative staff to assist with it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Mark Olstad said the idea of combining the positions will need to be discussed with the consultants to determine an eventual job description and salary.

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS







In other news Tuesday, council members:

